“HOW DID LEAGUE GET NEWJEANS??”: Fans astounded as the ADOR girl group confirms the anthem of GODS for League of Legends

Riot Games officially announced that NewJeans would feature in the anthem track of the 10th anniversary 2023 League of Legends World Championship, GODS, on September 27, 2023. The official announcement was made on the official profile of the company on X.

Previously many speculated a collaboration between the new girl group from ADOR with Riot Games for its iconic game League of Legends. Following a tweet from the League of Legends' official X account, this speculation has officially been confirmed.

Here's how one of the fans have reacted to the announcement:

The Global Head of Creative Esports at Riot Games, Carrie Dunn, mentioned the significance of the game anthem each year and his enthusiasm to collaborate with NewJeans for the game’s 10th anniversary.

Carrie said,

“The Worlds Anthem is the rallying cry for our community every year, and we’re so excited to partner with NewJeans to deliver this incredible moment. Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration. GODS juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful and powerful vocals – conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds.”

Sebastien Najand, the head composer for Riot Games, and Alex Seaver from Mako are the writers for the upcoming new song. The duo also dons the credits for co-writing the previous two famous game anthems Legends Never Die and Rise, as well as several songs from the Arcane soundtrack, Riot Games' well-liked animated TV show.

NewJeans featuring in the anthem GODS would boost the ambiance during the finals garnering more attention to the event

Riot Games has earned a reputation for partnering with well-known musicians to promote future international esports competitions. Lil Nas X, Zedd, and Imagine Dragons are a few on the list of singers who have performed the game's anthems before. Korean soloist and rapper Jackson Wang of GOT7 performed at the League of Legends World Championships in North America in 2022.

The five-membered K-pop girl group first made waves in the esports realm earlier this year when Fnatic's VALORANT player, Boaster, walked out of VCT LockIn while doing the OMG hook-step of NewJeans. As reported by esports, the League of Legends Worlds music video will trace the career of the Korean professional player Kim 'Deft' Hyuk-kyu from high school to Worlds 2022 victory.

Although the genre of the song has not yet been specified, it is clear from the announcement of the girl group that it will not be in the same vein as the more mid-tempo pop that the group often releases.

Furthermore, the girl group expressed their excitement over this new collaboration and their aim to bring a new sense of empowerment with their music.

“It was a new experience for all of us. It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colors. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

For those who are unaware of the significance of the competition, Riot Games annually hosts the League of Legends World Championship, a significant professional esports event. In the well-acclaimed multiplayer online battle arena game, League of Legends, teams from all around the world engage in fierce combat. Millions of people from all around the world watch the live streaming and broadcasts of the event.

"Our girls NewJeans taking over": Fans hail the new girl group for achieving this massive milestone so early in their career

A globally popular K-Pop group, NewJeans, featuring in the anthem would not only heighten the overall atmosphere during the finals, but it will also draw even more attention to the event, increasing its popularity. Undoubtedly, an entertaining sight will result from the blending of the game's fervor and the band's dynamic performance.

BUNNIES, the official name of the fans of the girl group, rushed to social media to lavish praise upon the group for achieving this huge feat.

The League of Legends anthem will premiere on October 6, 2023, at 10.27 AM (10 PM PT and 2 PM KST) as stated on the official YouTube channel of Riot Games. Moreover, the finals of the League of Legends World Championship, which is being hosted in South Korea in 2023, will be held at Seoul's largest indoor stadium, the Gocheok Sky Dome.

The prominent record label and entertainment company, HYBE—home of the global mega-star BTS—also operates the emerging K-Pop group NewJeans along with ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more. Debuted in 2022, the girl group has only been active for a little over a year, yet they've already ranked #1 on the US Billboard 200 album charts and fifteenth on the UK official album charts.