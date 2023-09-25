“MY BOYS DID IT AGAIN”: Fans euphoric as ENHYPEN’s new song Bite Me becomes the most streamed song by a 4th-generation group

ENHYPEN's latest track Bite Me became the most streamed song from a fourth-generation K-Pop group on Spotify on September 25, 2023. It surpassed Sugar Rush Ride by TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Bite Me is the longest-charting fourth-generation boy group on Spotify Global. It also has the highest peak and is the most filtered song by a fourth-generation boy group.

The carefully constructed vampire mythos of the group are carried on in Bite Me as well. Although the song's lyrics depict a mature setting, its choreography reminded the fans about the second generation of K-Pop.

Fans all across the world have been enchanted by the group's musical journey, which they have constantly supported. Needless to say, when they saw that Bite Me had surpassed Sugar Rush Ride, they took to social media to express their joy and delight about their idols' accomplishments.

Expand Tweet

The song, Bite Me, is a part of their new album DARK BLOOD, which was released on May 22, 2023. The other songs in the six-track EP album include Bills, Chaconne, Karma, Sacrifice (Eat Me Up), and Fate.

"It's becoming an every year habit": Fans rejoice on another feat achieved by ENHYPEN

The K-pop band ENHYPEN accomplished a major milestone on August 21, 2023. The group's recent single Bite Me broke the record for the fastest fourth-generation K-pop song to reach 100 million Spotify streams. The boy band managed to do this in less than 90 days which showed audiences the influence of the idols' music.

A month or so after that, it was announced on September 25, 2023, that Bite Me was Spotify's most-streamed song from a fourth-generation K-Pop group. As soon as fans heard this, they rushed to social media to congratulate the idols and praise them. While some said that they were proud of their idols, others said that they hadn't been able to stop listening to the song since its release.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, that wasn't all that ENHYPEN did for their fans. The band managed to capture the attention of the attendees at the Milan Fashion Week for the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 presentation. The seven-member boy band, from Belift Lab, a label operated under HYBE Corporation, is also Prada's brand ambassador. They wowed everyone as they appeared at the renowned Milan Fashion Week wearing Prada's Fall/Winter line.

Hanteo Chart reports that the seven-member band's latest EP, DARK BLOOD sold 1,108,337 copies on the first day of the album's release. This broke the previous record for the band's best first-day sales. It also surpassed the group's prior first-day sales record, which was achieved by MANIFESTO: DAY 1 in 2022. MANIFESTO: DAY 1 managed to sell 768,603 copies and the next day, it went on to sell one million copies.

In other developments, ENHYPEN performed on September 13 and 14 in the Tokyo Dome and had a sold-out two-day show in Japan. ENHYPEN was formed by the merging of CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation and debuted in 2020.