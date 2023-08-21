In a stunning display of their musical mastery, the K-pop sensation ENHYPEN achieved a momentous milestone on August 21, 2023. Their latest track, Bite Me, became the fastest fourth-generation K-pop song to cross 100 million streams on Spotify. The group achieved this feat in just 90 days, showcasing the powerful impact of their music.

The group's musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, enchanting fans across the world. Their EP album, Dark Blood, was released on May 22, 2023, comprising a collection of six tracks, Bills, Chaconne, Karma, Bite Me, Sacrifice (Eat Me Up), and Fate.

As soon as Bite Me surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, fans took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the news.

"Great song" - Bite Me becomes ENHYPEN's fifth and fastest song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify

Bite Me, serving as the title song for the group's latest album Dark Blood, became ENHYPEN's fifth song to achieve 100 million streams on Spotify. The album draws inspiration from ENHYPEN's fantasy novel/webtoon series DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR. The title is all about vampires and the characters' names are based on the group's seven members.

The album's titular track, Bite Me, was unveiled on YouTube on the day of the album's release, accompanied by an exciting music video. In this visual spectacle, each member of ENHYPEN was seen in an edgy and fierce outfit, which added to the appeal and essence of the song.

Bite Me became the fifth track by the group to achieve 100 million streams after Given-Taken, FEVER, Drunk-Dazed, and Polaroid Love. It is also the group's fastest track to achieve this feat, as it surpassed 100 million streams in only 90 days.

Additionally, the song's accompanying music video amassed an impressive 58 million views. Bite Me is a brilliant composition that delves into the complexities of longing for a physical connection. It exudes an aura of darkness, magic, and desperation, which enhances the meaning of the song.

Fans took to Twitter to express their pride as the song achieved this impressive feat.

ENHYPEN recently performed at the KPOP LUX concert held in Spain, Madrid on July 22, 2023. They effortlessly charmed the audiences there with their charisma and were hailed as the biggest stars of the night. Adding to the excitement, they treated the crowd to an exclusive version of one of their unreleased song, Criminal Love.