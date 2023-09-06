“ENHYPEN the fashion icons”: Fans laud the idols as Seoul Fashion Week ropes in the boy band as their brand ambassadors

ENHYPEN was roped in by Seoul Fashion Week as their newest brand ambassadors for this year’s 2024 Spring/Summer edition, which opened on September 5, 2023. The new and quite popular boy band from HYBE is seemingly set to take over the fashion industry, as the announcement came right after PRADA announced the group as their brand ambassador in June 2023.

Fans were ecstatic after the news was announced on social media.

The Drunk-Dazed singers made their first appearance as the official ambassadors for Seoul Fashion Week 2024 at the PRADA Mode event, which is held at the cultural space KOTE in Insa-dong, Seoul. ENHYPEN also represented themselves as Airbnb hosts at the event, where lucky guests would win a stay at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Fans laud ENHYPEN for being the face of two massive brands

The seven members of HYBE's ENHYPEN looked dreamlike in their PRADA ensembles for the iconic evening. Apart from the paparazzi, there were more than 7,000 ENGENES—the official name of their fandom—waiting outside the venue to greet their idols.

As might be expected, the dear fans of the popular boy band expressed their joy on X (formerly Twitter) after seeing their charming idols make an entrance as the official face of the show. Social media was also filled with congratulatory messages for the group.

For the grand event, PRADA transformed the cultural space of KOTE into a multi-dimensional port of call where guests could experience the various iterations of the faraway worlds that were laid bare for the guests to highlight and emphasize upon the main theme of the showcase.

As mentioned before, the Korean boy group's partnership with Airbnb will also give lucky fans the chance to experience the grandeur of Seoul Fashion Week Spring/Summer Edition 2024 which commences on September 5, 2023, along with backstage passes to the show and many more perks.

In addition to that, the Polaroid Love famed boy group also released their latest Japanese single YOU, on September 5, 2023. This is their third Japanese single album, which includes an original Japanese song, BLOSSOM, and the Japanese version of their Korean songs, Bite Me, and Bills.

ENHYPEN is also slated to perform in Tokyo for two nights in a row on September 13 and 14 and will be performing in six cities in the United States throughout October 2023.