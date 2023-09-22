ENHYPEN captivated spectators at Milan Fashion Week for the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 show on September 21, 2023. The boys arrived at the iconic Milan Fashion Week in Prada’s Fall/Winter collection and mesmerized everyone.

In June 2023, the popular Korean boy group from Belift Lab—a merger between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation—was announced as the brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house, Prada.

Expand Tweet

As the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 in Milan was nearing its curtain call, stars and global ambassadors of the Italian luxury house flew from across the world to witness the luminescence of Prada’s iconic collection. However, Milan Fashion Week 2023, which started on September 19, will run through Monday, September 25, 2023.

The spring 2024 roster includes widely recognized legacy brand houses, which comprise Fendi, Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci, Versace, Diesel, and Roberto Cavalli, among other notable names.

Fans lavish praise on ENHYPEN as they make a grand entrance at Milan Fashion Week amidst loud cheers

The seven men from the popular K-Pop group ENHYPEN were seen mingling and sharing the grand evening with fellow Prada brand ambassadors such as Hunter Schafer, Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Scarlette Johannson. They were also seen chatting and hanging out with Miuccia Prada herself—Prada’s head designer and founder of its subsidiary, Miu Miu.

Celebrities like Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Jaden Smith, Christina Ricci, Hunter Schafer, Emma Watson, TWICE’s Sana, Scarlette Johannson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ayo Edebiri, Rosalia, Amanda Gorman, Diana Silvers, Camille Rowe, Win Metawin, and more have flown from across the world to witness the unraveling of the iconic Milan Fashion Week 2023.

The fans of the Polaroid Love famed Korean boy group from Belift Lab flooded social media as they gushed over their beloved seven men. ENGENEs, the official name for the boy group's fandom, expressed their joy on Twitter/X. Take a look below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the Prada Fall Winter 23 Menswear Fashion Show earlier this year in 2023, the K-Pop group ENHYPEN made a lasting impression during Milan Fashion Week by generating an unprecedented $11.2 million in MIV® (Media Impact Value), a figure that was unheard of at any Prada event till now.

The Bite Me famed boy group from Belift Lab also attended the 2024 Spring/Summer edition of Seoul Fashion Week, which opened on September 5, 2023. ENHYPEN graced the show as the official ambassador for Prada during Seoul Fashion Week 2024, which was held at the PRADA Mode event in Seoul.

In other news, ENHYPEN had two-day performances at the Tokyo Dome— the largest concert venue in Japan—on September 13 and 14. It is noteworthy because the Bite Me famed boy group from Belift Lab marked the fastest-ever entry by a K-Pop boy band at the famed venue—less than three years after their debut.