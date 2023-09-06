NewJeans appearance at Seoul Fashion Week as ambassador wins the internet: “That’s my girls”

On 5 August 2023, the girl group band NewJeans was appointed as the ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week's 2024 Spring/Summer collection. They appeared for Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul. NewJean's appearance at this event quickly captured media attention.

NewJeans, known for their hit song Attention, showcased striking visuals with their youthful charm, wearing some of the latest trendy designer dresses for the Seoul Fashion Week's 2024 edition. Their iconic fashion choices received positive reactions from the internet and loyal fans. The group's fashion taste was inspired by the 2000s themes from big fashion labels like New Rock, Le Silla, and Vetements.

The consensus among fans on the internet appears to be that Haerin and Hyein emerged as the most stylish at the event. The images surprised fans, who showed their love and admiration on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). Internet user @staygoonld said, "That's my girls."

'The girls, they're in the future': NewJeans' appearance at Seoul Fashion Week 2024 as ambassadors receives positive fan reactions

At the Seoul Fashion Week event, NewJeans was seen sporting the best designer dresses that included white ripped pants, high-black boots, crop tops, light pink denim jackets, army jackets, and pleated skirts, Each member of the group wore an outstanding outfit that suited them well and reflected their youthful energy.

NewJean's makeup choices were also lauded online. The girl group members applied nude lipstick shades with minimalist makeup coverage that paired pretty well with their articles of clothing and rocked the entire look. The girl group appeared vibrant in front of the camera, and several fans took to X's comment section to express their excitement.

