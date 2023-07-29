National Lipstick Day 2023: 5 best lipstick trends 

Lipsticks have forever been a cherished makeup, and National Lipstick Day 2023, which falls on July 29, is a unique day to celebrate its widespread appeal. The passion for lip stains is not contemporary, as they have lived for many decades. It is a universal makeup complementing any outfit, face, or attitude. It can satisfy one's appearance without making the makeup look 'over the board'.

This day is a great chance to celebrate and scour myriad lip stain crazes. One can explore and experiment with a variety of lipsticks, from strong matte lips to sparkly and glittery finishes. This year, a variety of lip stain trends have taken over the beauty industry, from timeless red hues to chic nude styles.

5 best lipsticks to commemorate National Lipstick Day 2023

Before 2016, the roots of National Lipstick Day were indistinct. Earlier, this day was observed every year without any formal decree. In 2016, Huda Kattan, the originator of Huda Beauty and a prominent beauty and makeup blogger, acquired credit as the contemporary founder of this day. She received this honor by a declaration from the Registrar of the National Day Calendar.

Recently, National Lipstick Day has gained popularity as an annual celebration honoring the transformational effects of lip color on improving one's appearance and instilling positivity. Lip color enthusiasts proudly exhibit their favored hues, swap helpful suggestions on using styles, and define their uniqueness with an expansive range of rich hues or understated neutral lip stain shades.

Check out the trends of the top 5 lip stain shades for 2023 that are sure to make a statement.

1) Glimmer and Shine

This fad is about adding a hint of glimmer to the pout. From metallic finishes to glittery formulations, shimmer and shine lip stains are ideal for those who wish to stand out.

Check out two of the must-try glimmer and shine lipsticks:

i) Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipsticks

Key ingredients: Contains hydrating honey nectar, shea butter, and argan oil

Cost on Amazon: $5.48

Buyer rating: 4.7/5 stars

Key attributes: 12 hours of long-lasting formula, 10 vibrant colors, smudge-proof, creamy texture

ii) NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipsticks

Key ingredients: Infused with avocado oil and Vitamin E

Cost on Amazon: $11.25

Consumer rating: 4.8/5 stars

Key attributes: Waterproof, velvety matte finish, non-cakey formula, 16 bold shades, super-pigmentation

2) Bold Metallics

Metallic lip stains have taken the beauty domain by blitz, and it is clear why. The high-shine finish and high pigmentation form a fascinating effect that immediately heightens any cosmetic look. Check out two of the must-try bold metallic lip stains:

i) L'Oréal Paris Infallible PAINTS/LIPS Metallic 'Liquid Venom'

Key ingredients: Vegan and cruelty-free formula

Cost on Amazon: $5.10

User rating: 4/5 stars

Key attributes: Highly pigmented and long-lasting, non-cakey, fade-resistant, full-coverage

ii) MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour Metallic 'Gemz & Roses'

Key ingredients: Ingrained with primer oil complex

Cost on Amazon: $15.87

Buyer rating: 4.3/5 stars

Key attributes: Transfer-proof, 6 matte metallic colors, non-feathering texture, lightweight

3) Bold Matte Reds

Bold matte red lips are a timeless sensation that never goes out of fashion. This bold and definitive look oozes high spirit and refinement. Check out two of the must-try bold matte red lip stains:

i) Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstains in 'Fire & Ice'

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid for hydration

Cost on Amazon: $11

Consumer rating: 4/5

Key attributes: 24 long-lasting shades, intense pigmentation, matte finish, non-drying

ii) MAC Retro Matte Lipstains in 'Ruby Woo'

Key ingredients: Jojoba oil and Vitamin E for nourishment

Cost on Amazon.com: $23.99

Shopper Rating: 4.7/5

Key attributes: Creamy texture, rich color payoff, non-feathering, smudge-proof, 17 attractive shades

4) Nude-hued Lips

Nude-hued lips are evolving as a go-to alternative for those lip stain aficionados looking for a dapper makeup guise. They give a guileless and shiny look that goes well with any ensemble. Check out two of the nude-hued lip stains:

i) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipsticks in 'Pillow Talk'

Key ingredient: Coconut Oil for hydration

Cost on Amazon: $32

Client rating: 4.6/5

Key attributes: Matte finish, 3 nude shades, moistening; 12 hours stay, velvety finish

ii) Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipsticks in 'Honeymoon'

Key ingredient: Avocado Oil for extra nourishment

Cost on Amazon: $34.95

User rating: 4/5

Key attributes: Ultra-pigmented; comfortable matte formula; long-lasting; creamy texture; cruelty-free

5) Shiny Pinks

The fad of shiny pink lipsticks is here again, catering to lip stain seekers who prefer a more elegant and bright look. These lip tints equip the pouts with an enchanting whiff and enrich the appearance of the lips, making them look plump and dampened. Check out two of the shiny pink stains:

i) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer 'Fenty Glow'

Key ingredient: Shea Butter for velvety application

Cost on Amazon: $21

Buyer rating: 4.9/5

Key attributes: Skin adaptable tint; non-sticky formula; high-shine finish; hydrating; non-feathering

ii) Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm 'Sheer Pink Coral'

Key ingredients: Shea Butter and cherry oil for smooth application

Cost on Amazon: $46.93

Client rating: 4.7/5

Key Attributes: Light shade; balm-like consistency; moisturising; enriches natural lip colour; suits types

Simple steps to apply lipsticks

Gently exfoliate the lips.

Put a lip balm as a base coat to moisten and prime the pouts.

Outline the lips with a lip liner to stop feathering.

Fill the lips with the favored lip color with a lip brush, doe-shape applicator, or directly from the bullet.

Blot the lips with a makeup tissue to soak any excess lip color.

For a more detailed application, use a concealer or a small fan brush to clean up the lip borders.

Finally, add a hint of lip shine for added glow.

National Lipstick Day is an exciting opportunity for most lip stain lovers to experiment with various trends of deep shades or muted nudes. Whether one favors bold-hued matte lip shades, polished finishes, natural-nude tints, rich colors, or ombre results, there are varied shades for every make-up enthusiast to appreciate.

One can easily cherry-pick their favored lip stain shade from authorized websites or several e-commerce sites like Amazon at inexpensive price tags.