When is National Lipstick Day? 5 must-have lipsticks of 2023 

Lipstick has been a timeless basic in the beauty domain for many decades. Per year, on National Lipstick Day, beauty aficionados from all corners come together to celebrate this iconic makeup item. This year's annual celebration is on July 29, with the exact origins still uncertain. But in 2016, Huda Kattan, a noted beauty brand magnate and blogger, was identified as this special day's creator.

In 2016, Huda Kattan, the 34-year-old founder of Huda Beauty, formulated National Lipstick Day to mark the release of her Liquid Matte lipsticks. She continued to celebrate this day to pay homage to the empowerment and self-confidence that can be acquired by merely applying lipsticks! Concerning the same, Huda commented in one interview with Bustle saying:

"We have been expanding our lip collection with new shades, color combinations, and the lip strobes, so we are super excited to announce the launch of our Demi Mattes this National Lipstick Day!"

Since then, showcasing the favoured lip tints and testing with fresh ones has become an annual ritual for all makeup fans. National Lipstick Day has become extremely famous and is now acknowledged by several well-known beauty brands and lip stain lovers around the globe.

It is worth noting that Huda obtained the rights to this day as a holiday in 2016 to honour the curtain-raiser of her brand's Liquid Matte Lipstains.

This case exhibits that if someone is truly devoted to something and wishes to have a devoted day to memorialise it, they can acquire the right to select their holiday, similar to what Huda has done.

Check out the 5 must-have lipsticks of 2023 that have been carefully chosen based on their vogue, quality, and outstanding attributes.

5 must-have lipsticks slaying 2023's makeup domain

1) Smashbox's Luscious Orange-Red

Classic red lip stain is an age-old beauty staple that immediately heightens any look. The Luscious Orange-Red from Smashbox, brag a rich, cream-textured formulation that slides smoothly onto the lips, equipping the pouts with extreme pigmentation and 10-hour wear. Ingraining nutritional components like jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamins C and E, keep a makeup buff's lips moist and glossy all day.

Easily obtainable on Amazon for $16.99, it has acquired rave checks from buyers, with a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

Key features:

Distinct orange-red tint caters to timeless refinement

Comes with a creamy texture for smooth application

Its intense pigmentation gives an intense colour yield

The long-lasting formula gives 10-hour wear

2) Estée Lauder’s Subtle Nude

Muted nude lipsticks from Estée Lauder are a must-have for those who favour a more understated face. This shade delivers a natural and effortless finish with a single swipe, ideal for day-to-day wear. This light and relaxing lip stain is formulated with a time-released moisture complex which prevent lips form drying out. It also comprises vitamin E, furnishing the curvy pouts with nourishment and safety against environmental hazards.

With a price tag of $24.99 on Amazon, this cosmetic product has garnered a consumer rating of 4 stars, with users lauding its long-lasting formulation.

Key features:

Its muted nude hue gives a subtle elegance

Time-released moisture complex makes this lip colour a comfortable wear

Non-drying formulation gives lasting comfort

Vitamin E nourishes and protects the lips

3) Bobbi Brown's Vibrant Pink

To add a lively pop of colour to one's cosmetic ritual, the vivacious pink lipsticks from Bobbi Brown are a way to go. This hue is rich and eye-catching, immediately illuminating the lip stain lover's face. The formulation is favourably pigmented and proffers a satiny finish, giving the lips a sensual and plump build. Ingrained with hydrating elements and a mix of natural oils like avocado, jojoba, and chamomile mixed with aloe extracts, this lip colour prevent lips from drying and keeps them fresh all day.

With an easy availability on Amazon for $19.93, the product has acquired favourable buyer appraisals with a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5.

Key features:

The vivacious pink hue is eye-catching and rich

A satiny finish gives a sensual and plump-looking lip effect

Its hydrating formula prevent the lips from drying

Consists of natural oils like Avocado, jojoba, chamomile combined with aloe extracts

4) Clinique's Bold Berry

For those beauty enthusiasts who enjoy making a statement with a lip colour, a bold berry shade from Clinique is a must-try. Halfway between lipstick and a balm, this delivers a highly pigmented, long-lasting formula that glides smoothly onto lips. The rich berry hue counts on your look's added depth and proportions, making it ideal for memorable events or nights out. It also carries anti-oxidants, supplying the added advantage of nourishment and a lip shield.

Priced at $15.99 on Amazon, this lip colour from Clinique has garnered a client rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.

Key features:

Its bold berry hue gives a vibrant and eye-catching lip effect

Delivers a highly pigmented, intense and rich-looking colour

The long-lasting formulation leads to extended wear time

It is nourishing and protective with antioxidants which act as a lip shield

5) M.A.C. Lipglass's Trendy Orange

When it comes to summertime, nothing exceeds the trendy orange lipsticks. This hue from M.A.C. adds warmness and liveliness to any beauty seeker's makeup, immediately giving them that summer shine. The formulation comes with jojoba oil and is weightless and relaxed, assuring the pouts stay moistened even in the daytime heat. With its 12-hour long-lasting formula and smudge-proof quality, any makeup-conscious individual can confidently sway this shade all day with its special doe-foot applicator.

The cosmetic product from M.A.C. has a price tag of $22.50 on Amazon and highlights an outstanding shopper rating of 4.8 stars.

Key features:

The stylish orange tint adds warmth and vibrancy

The moisturising formula includes jojoba oil

Long-lasting property lets the lipstick stay for 12 hours

Smudge-proof and easy application with its doe-foot applicator

Simple steps to apply lipsticks:

Initiate with clean and well-moisturised lips.

Trace the lip exteriors with a lip liner to illustrate the shape.

Fill in the lips using lip colour, beginning from the centre and swiping outward.

Blot the leftover colour with soft tissue for longer-lasting wear.

Mix and refine the edges using a lip brush for a more even application.

National Lipstick Day, on July 29, is an exciting event for beauty fans to celebrate their love for lip glosses and stains joyfully. But, selecting ideal lipsticks can be overwhelming due to the range of shades and formulas obtainable.

To simplify the process, a beauty buff can check the official websites of the 5 best lipsticks discussed above and take their pick. Else, one can also check out several e-commerce platforms, like Amazon, to buy their favourites at reasonable prices and commemorate this day.