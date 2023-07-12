Huda Beauty 1 Coat Wow mascara: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A global forerunner as one of the fastest-growing beauty brands, Huda Beauty, has launched the Huda Beauty 1 Coat WOW mascara, the ultimate lash volumizer for makeup enthusiasts. The beauty brand claims the mascara gives an instant 'wow' effect with easy application in one coat.

Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty has garnered immense reach over the years, expanding their range to liquid lipsticks, complexion products, and eyeshadow palettes- all of which are global bestsellers. Known to make makeup convenient and accessible for all, the beauty brand delivered to the demand of a mascara that does the job without having to undertake multiple steps to get the perfect lashes.

Mascara forms an important part of every makeup look, yet the perfect formulation was long missing as most mascara's either require multiple applications or have clumpy formulas. Safe to say, Huda Beauty has solved everyone's problems with the 1 Coat WOW mascara.

Launched on July 11, 2023, the Huda Beauty 1 Coat WOW mascara is retailing for $23 and is available on the brand's official website and across all their retail outlets, including Sephora.

Huda Beauty 1 Coat WOW mascara is an ultra-black, creamy formula to give your lashes the wow effect with 1 stroke

Huda Beauty's founder Huda Kattan started her journey by making Youtube videos on skincare and makeup and, later, catering to people's need for everyday makeup with her best-seller beauty line.

After launching the viral #FauxFilter color corrector recently, the beauty mogul is back with an instantly volumizing one-stroke mascara.

Talking about getting the fullest, longest lashes in an Instagram video, Huda Kattan said:

"This mascara is all about volume. For me, nothing has given me full luminous lashes like this. When I usually put mascara, I have to apply coat after coat, and with this mascara, it's just one coat. I kid you not I even spend ten minutes on lashes sometimes, and now I literally get it done in less than ten seconds. "

The 1 Coat Wow mascara claims to create instantly dramatic, volumized lashes with its creamy, ultra-black formula. What makes the mascara unique and sought after is its easy and fast one-coat application to get extra volume, immediate length, and that mega curl everyone wishes to perfect in the first go.

Apart from the praise-worthy smooth formulation, the mascara comes with a dual-shaped brush that caters to the easy and fast application feature by holding enough formula for one dip of the mascara sufficing the lashes of both eyes.

The unique dual-shaped brush consists of long and short bristles with a curved concave side to provide instant volume and a convex side to add dramatic definition, irrespective of the mascara application technique.

Talking about the innovative dual-shaped brush, the beauty brand's website states:

"The innovative dual-sided brush and formula coat and define every lash for mega curl, immediate length, and extra volume! Huda Beauty 1 Coat WOW! makes quick application so easy. Prepare for that ‘WOW’ effect!"

Ideal for instantly volumizing fine, long, and even curly lashes, the 1 Coat WOW mascara's creamy, lightweight formula saves formula wastage with a single application, and the dual-dimension brush makes it easy to achieve the desired volume on the lashes.

Perfect for those who cannot leave their home without mascara, the Huda Beauty 1 Coat WOW mascara delivers intense, dramatic lashes in one application.

Making volumized lashes easily attainable, the mascara retails for $23 on the beauty brand's official website and across all retail outlets of the brand.

