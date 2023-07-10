Target Circle Week 2023: 5 best beauty deals to avail

Target Circle Week 2023 is set to make a big splash with its seven-day shopping event, aiming to rival Amazon Prime Day during the summer sale season.

Target Circle Week 2023, a promotional event by the Minneapolis-based mass retailer will take place from July 9 to July 15, just before the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day sale. During this mega-shopping event, customers have the opportunity to become members of the Circle loyalty programme.

Target Circle Week 2023, a week-long savings event, is set to offer up to 50% off on all items in the store. This event intends to provide an alternative to Amazon's Prime Day bargains and to attract beauty buyers who are shopping for discounts elsewhere in July.

5 best beauty deals to avail during Target Circle Week 2023

Customers may take advantage of the exclusive beauty offers and discounts in-store, online, and via the retailer's app during Target Circle Week 2023, which runs from Sunday, July 9, to Saturday, July 15, 2023. In a statement, Target's chief guest experience officer, Cara Sylvester, noted:

“Guests have saved millions of dollars during previous Target Circle Weeks, and this summer, they’ll have yet another opportunity to celebrate that only-at-Target feeling of affordable joy as they stock up on essentials, discover new favourites and shop online, in-store or with our industry-leading same-day services.”

It is important to mention that having a Target RedCard debit or credit card is an optional feature that can help you participate in the Target Circle Week 2023 event. While cardholders can enjoy an extra 5% discount, members of Target's free Circle loyalty program receive various other benefits.

Learn more about this week's top 5 beauty deals available at Target Circle Week 2023:

1) Mario Badescu Drying Lotion: The ultimate solution for pesky breakouts

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion has gained a significant following and is highly regarded as an essential component of a comprehensive skincare regimen. The product is highly praised by customers for its ability to effectively reduce acne, pimples, and scars.

This is attributed to its powerful formulas and the successful outcomes it delivers. Hence the popularity of Mario Badescu Drying Lotion during Target Circle Week 2023 is not surprising.

Priced at $12 in Target's Circle Week 2023 sale, this ultimate skin solution has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Some of its salient features include:

Fast-acting acne treatment: This lotion is an efficient treatment option for acne, giving quick results

This lotion is an efficient treatment option for acne, giving quick results Spot treatments: Specifically designed to target and treat individual blemishes

Specifically designed to target and treat individual blemishes Guaranteed results overnight: The lotion guarantees an overnight result

The lotion guarantees an overnight result Skin-friendly: It is friendly to the skin without any negative effects

It is friendly to the skin without any negative effects Non-dry formula: It comes with a non-drying formula, resulting in quick spot reduction

2) IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer: The ultimate beauty formula

The IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer, a revolutionary beauty product with a powerful formula, delivers intense hydration and boosts skin's radiance.

This moisturizer, which comes with Hyaluronic Acid, is a must-have for a youthful and glowing complexion. The viral beauty product available during Target Circle Week 2023 has received positive customer reviews and is suitable for all skin types, making it a highly recommended purchase.

With an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this moisturizer is priced at $41 at the Target Circle Week 2023 sale. Some of its salient features include:

48-hour hydrating power: Its hyaluronic acid formula deeply hydrates the skin.

Its hyaluronic acid formula deeply hydrates the skin. Anti-aging advantages: This comes packed with collagen and peptides, which reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This comes packed with collagen and peptides, which reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Acts as a radiance booster: It is formulated with antioxidants and ceramides, enhancing the skin's radiance.

It is formulated with antioxidants and ceramides, enhancing the skin's radiance. Lightweight and non-oily formula: Apart from its powerful hydration, this cream has a lightweight and non-oily texture.

Apart from its powerful hydration, this cream has a lightweight and non-oily texture. All-in-one beauty solution: It acts as an all-in-one cream, like a moisturizer, primer, and anti-aging treatment in one.

3) KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Eyeliner: For bold and long-lasting eye looks

A must-have product for achieving bold and long-lasting eye looks, KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Eyeliner is a highly pigmented eyeliner. The product's smooth gliding ability allows for precise application and easy blending. The bold eye pencil is designed with a smudge-proof and water-resistant formula, resulting in an intensely dark and black appearance.

Customers adore the smudge-proof and waterproof formula of this product, which guarantees that your eye makeup will remain flawless throughout the entire day.

With a price tag of $12, this product has garnered rave reviews and boasts an impressive customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon. It has quickly gained popularity among beauty enthusiasts, especially during the Target Circle Week 2023 sale.

Here are some of its useful features:

Highly pigmented: The eye pencil gives an intense and vibrant color with each stroke

The eye pencil gives an intense and vibrant color with each stroke Lasts long: Its water- and sweat-proof formula gives smudge-proof eye makeup

Its water- and sweat-proof formula gives smudge-proof eye makeup Easy to apply: The eye pencil glides easily with its fine tip and effortless applicator

The eye pencil glides easily with its fine tip and effortless applicator Versatile: It gives a bold, black, and subtle look with its buildable formula

It gives a bold, black, and subtle look with its buildable formula Precise applicator: Its fine applicator is perfect for fine and thin lines

4) Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo: Get instant salon-worthy shine

The Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo is the perfect haircare solution for your tresses. It effectively and gently cleanses your hair, while also enhancing its brightness and reducing any brassiness. It leaves the hair with a vibrant, salon-worthy shine. The shampoo is highly sought-after in Target Circle Week 2023 and has received rave reviews from customers.

With an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon, this $17 shampoo has become a viral sensation among beauty aficionados looking to achieve stunning blonde locks. Here are some of its salient features:

Brightening Formula: This is a specially formulated shampoo that brightens the blonde hair

This is a specially formulated shampoo that brightens the blonde hair Gives natural radiance: It enhances its natural radiance while bringing out its true vibrancy

It enhances its natural radiance while bringing out its true vibrancy Reduces brassiness: With its powerful toning properties, unwanted brassiness reduces

With its powerful toning properties, unwanted brassiness reduces Acts as a cleaner: This shampoo effectively eliminates hair follicle impurities without stripping its essential oils

This shampoo effectively eliminates hair follicle impurities without stripping its essential oils Lasting fragrance: Its delightful fragrance lingers for a long time after each wash

5) Smashbox Superfan Mascara: Volumise the lashes

The Smashbox Superfan Mascara is a beauty game-changer because of its innovative formula and high-impact brush. This high-end mascara gives voluminous, long-lasting lashes in just one swipe.

The Smashbox Superfan Mascara has become a sensation amongst many beauty buffs during Target Circle Week 2023 for its state-of-the-art performance and customer satisfaction.

Garnering rave reviews and an impressive rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon, this $12 beauty bomb is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts during Target Circle Week 2023. Here are some of its salient features:

Lash lengthening power: Its unique brush design gives dramatic lash length.

Its unique brush design gives dramatic lash length. Deep, intense eye definition: It coats each eyelash with rich, jet-black pigment for bold, defined eye makeup.

It coats each eyelash with rich, jet-black pigment for bold, defined eye makeup. Sweat and smudge-proof: Perfect for all-day wear without smudging or flaking.

Perfect for all-day wear without smudging or flaking. The light formula for eyelashes: Its light formula is suitable for comfortable wear without being heavy on the lashes.

Its light formula is suitable for comfortable wear without being heavy on the lashes. Easy to apply: The precision applicator brush gives an effortless application, even to the smallest eyelashes.

