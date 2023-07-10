What is a responsible store design? Everything to know about Estée Lauder's environment-friendly program

The Estée Lauder Companies introduced their innovative Responsible Store Design program in July 2023, a commendable initiative supporting their eco-friendly commitments. The program aims to create sustainable retail outlets and enhance visual merchandising concepts by focusing on aspects like waste reduction, water and energy conservation, and responsible material sourcing.

For the uninitiated, responsible store design refers to the conscientious planning and execution of a retail outlet that prioritizes sustainable, eco-friendly impacts and social responsibilities. It involves the adaptation of environmentally friendly practices using energy-efficient materials and systems.

ELC: Sustainable skin solutions (image via elcompaies.com)

Speaking about their new initiative, Al Iannuzzi, the Vice President of Sustainability for Estée Lauder, explained the brand's vision:

“Sustainability has long been part of our corporate strategy and company culture, and our new Responsible Store Design programme is a creative and impactful way to showcase ELC’s sustainability commitments to our employees and consumers."

Furthermore, the Responsible Store Design programme also underwent a thorough review by a third party to ensure the store's credibility and accuracy.

How Estée Lauder's environment-friendly program takes big strides towards a sustainable future

By minimising waste generation throughout the store’s life cycle, Estée Lauder considers the well-being of the customers and the employees while creating a safe and inclusive environment. This approach benefits the environment and local communities, further upgrading the brand's image and the customer experience.

What makes this program unique is its inclusivity. It applies to all the brands noted under the ELC umbrella, from classic Estée Lauder to organic beauty pioneers like Aveda and Origins. This further ensures that sustainable practices are well incorporated throughout their diverse product ranges and outlets, which impacts the environment. In the same context, Al Iannuzzi further stated:

"We're excited to launch our branded retail sustainability programme and look forward to scaling this work beyond our pilot stores to impact retail operations globally.”

Here's a breakdown of the key aspects of the program:

Waste reduction and recycling

By focusing on waste reduction and recycling, the Responsible Store Design program encourages the outlets to find innovative ways to minimise the waste generated during operations and ensure that proper waste management systems are in place.

The Responsible Store Design program at Estée Lauder also focuses on reducing waste production and recycling. They implement these recycling programs in their stores while encouraging the employees and customers to recycle all packaging materials, like glass, paper, and plastic. Additionally, they strive to minimize waste generation by opting for refillable product displays and cutting down on unnecessary packaging.

Water and energy conservation

Water and energy conservation plays a vital role in sustainable practices, which Estée Lauder Companies recognises. Through a responsible store design program, their stores have water-saving fixtures like low-flow faucets and toilets. Their outlets are encouraged to adopt energy-efficient technologies and practices while reducing water consumption, minimising their environmental impact.

This programme of Estée Lauder ensures that materials used for in-store design and visual merchandising are ethically sourced, minimising the negative effects on ecosystems and communities.

Responsible material sourcing

Estée Lauder prioritises the use of sustainable materials while designing its outlets. From the fixtures to the flooring, they prefer environment-friendly products like reclaimed wood, recycled glass, and low VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints. These choices reduce waste while ensuring a healthier indoor environment for employees and customers.

Responsible material sourcing by Estée Lauder, a critical aspect of sustainability, also makes the materials used in-store design and visual merchandising that are ethically sourced. It reduces the negative effects on ecosystems and communities.

To participate in the responsible store design programme, specific prerequisites relevant to the brands must be met, including relevance to retail outlets and store types.

Following these benchmarks, six stores have successfully implemented the framework as part of the pilot programme for the fiscal year 2023.

One of the notable establishments is the Origins store in Nanjing Deji Plaza, which met all the requirements and officially opened its doors in July 2022. The store also achieved an impressive score of 26 points, indicating compliance with the set standards, which is worth mentioning.

The Estée Lauder Companies’ Responsible Store Design programme is an exemplary initiative that informs and inspires others.

It showcases a perfect blend of creativity and innovation, making it an exceptional achievement for a more environmentally conscious world. Doing the same paves the way for a greener future in the beauty industry.

