World Environment Day 2023: 5 sustainable fashion choices for summers 

One of the current trends in the apparel industry is sustainable fashion which aims to increase the use of environment-friendly materials to reduce carbon footprint. It signifies the importance of using eco-friendly materials to reduce waste and promote fair labor practices.

The fashion industry is notorious for its negative impact on the environment, with fast fashion contributing to pollution, waste, and exploitation of workers. However, sustainable fashion offers a more responsible and ethical alternative that is gaining popularity among consumers and designers alike. In honor of World Environment Day 2023 (June 5), here is the list of the top 5 sustainable fashion choices for summers.

Sustainable fashion provides a wide variety of alternatives, from purchasing from sustainable clothing businesses to adopting secondhand clothes

1) Buy from sustainable brands

Sustainable clothing brands (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many high-end brands have garnered widespread appeal in the fashion business, but few have made a favorable effect in terms of providing environmentally friendly clothing. Fashion businesses such as H&M, Zara, and Forever 21 have sparked controversy owing to their usage of toxic materials that can also be classified as environmental polluters.

However, several companies have emerged as genuine sustainable labels in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly clothing lines. Patagonia, Pact, Reformation, and Ten Tree are just a few of the many prominent sustainable fashion brands. If you must shop from high-end luxury labels, consider these eco-friendly alternatives.

2) Support small sustainable brands

Small sustainable businesses (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sustainable clothing startups are growing as a response to the negative impact of the fashion industry on the environment. These startups aim to re-introduce fashion by using environmentally friendly materials in manufacturing and designs. By leveraging technology and new materials, entrepreneurs can create products that are more sustainable, circular, and environmentally friendly.

Some of the small sustainable brands are Dropel, Vividye, Hurr Collection, Depop, and many others.

3) Refresh wardrobe in a sustainable way

Re-use old clothes rather than refreshing your wardrobe too soon (Image via Canva)

Fashionistas always stay up-to-date with trending fashion clothes and collections. They tend to upgrade their wardrobe too soon, even when old clothes are perfectly fine and can be reused. Rather than purchasing clothes too often, make sure to use the existing clothes sufficiently.

Every year, a mountain of unwanted clothing is discarded, contributing to environmental contamination and degradation. Sustainable clothes and a pared-down aesthetic are both on-trend right now, making it easy for fashionistas to implement this suggestion.

4) Embrace second-hand options

Embrace second-hand options (Image via Sportskeeda)

By lowering the need for fast fashion and supporting circular fashion, buying secondhand clothing encourages moral and environmentally friendly activities. Secondhand clothes extend the life of garments and keep them out of landfills and incinerators, cutting down on waste and carbon emissions.

Along with all of these, used clothing is frequently less expensive than new apparel. Won't you agree?

5) Always recycle

Always recycle clothes (Image via Canva)

If you have damaged clothing that can no longer be worn, make sure you recycle it. Many cities now have textile recycling programs where anyone can give their old garments or damaged goods, and the community will subsequently produce new things out of those old materials. It is a really unique and sustainable method of reusing old clothes in an environmentally responsible manner.

In addition, several well-known labels today accept used garments for recycling in response to the growing interest in eco-friendly clothing. Retailers like H&M, for instance, offer customers a variety of incentives to trade in their gently used garments for new ones.

Khyati Munjal @khyati_munjal "Embrace conscious fashion. Our boutique proudly showcases exquisite, sustainable clothing, uniting elegance, ethics, and environmental stewardship. Happy World Environment Day!" "Embrace conscious fashion. Our boutique proudly showcases exquisite, sustainable clothing, uniting elegance, ethics, and environmental stewardship. Happy World Environment Day!" https://t.co/61v6w7gFXC

These are the top 5 sustainable clothing choices that can be opted for by anyone this summer. And there are more ways to celebrate World Environment Day like reducing impulsive buying, spreading awareness, and many more. So, let's embrace sustainable fashion and take a little step towards a pollution-free world.

