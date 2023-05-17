Adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride 2023 collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi to launch a brand-new apparel and footwear collection to celebrate the upcoming Pride Month, June 1-30, 2023. The dynamic duo kickstarted their collaborative journey on April 1, 2022, and renewed the partnership in 2023 with the Ultra 4D sneaker pack.

The duo is reuniting for their second 2023 collaboration with the launch of the "Pride" collection, which is gender-neutral. The collection celebrates Rich Mnisi and his queer self and his love for the community. The collection was launched via the e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app and select retailers on May 15, 2023.

More about upcoming Adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride 2023 collection

The upcoming Adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride 2023 collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

On May 15, 2023, the German label announced that their latest collection and campaign, dubbed the Let Love Be Your Legacy, is a part of the Pride 2023 celebrations. The entire collection was built by the duo with the shared ambition of encouraging freedom of expression and allyship without any bias in gender.

The collection features both performance and lifestyle option and offers pieces from the across the Adidas range, including originals, soccer, cycling, sportswear and swimming. The range is inspired by Mnisi's love letter to his younger queer self, in which he declared Let Love Be Your Legacy as a mission statement.

Through this collection, the duo wants to empower and champion the LGBTQIA+ community. Moreover, the German label partners -Jari Jones, Tom Daley and Athlete Ally - have also written "Love Letters" to the world for the campaign. Speaking on the collaborative collection, the African designer Rich Mnisi said:

"In creating this collection, I had a strong impulse to speak to my inner-child and express to the world how LGBTQIA+ allyship can create a legacy of love. Unifying these themes together through my own visual language and adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces is a powerful combination – making the collection a symbol for self-acceptance and LGBTQIA+ advocacy."

Mnisi continues:

"My hope is this range inspires LGBTQIA+ allies to speak up more for the queer people they love and not let them fight for acceptance alone."

A few pieces from the collection includes:

1) Pre-match jersey, which can be availed for $60

2) Swimsuit, which can be availed for $70

3) Dress, which can be availed for $85

4) Nizza High XY22 Pride RM shoes, which can be availed for $150

5) Socks, which can be availed for $24

The entire collection comes clad in vibrant color palette and features slogans like "Love Unites" and "Let Love Be Your Legacy" quote printed onto them.

The collection pieces further feature Mnisi's retro graphic print, monochrome circular check designs, hand-drawn flowers and abstract shapes. The collection is clad in bright and punchy hues.

The collection pieces are made with recycled materials in collaboration with Better Cotton. To further highlight equality in all spaces, the duo has also collaborated with EA Sports to offer several pieces. The entire collection can be availed via the e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app and select retailers in the retail price range of $24-150.

