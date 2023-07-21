5 best "Pink" Fenty Beauty lipsticks to fit into "Barbiecore" trend

The "Pink" Fenty Beauty lipsticks flawlessly align with the current "Barbiecore" craze, giving a rich and lively hint to any makeup look. With the creamy and eclectic pink shades, these lipsticks let beauty enthusiasts to welcome their fun as well as feminine side. From smooth and muted baby pinks to daring fuschias, these lipsticks cater to diverse tastes within the Barbiecore fad.

Fenty Beauty, the brainchild of celebrated songster and style idol Rihanna, has always been at the vanguard of inclusivity and diversity in beauty. Moreover, the makeup brand's dedication to delivering cosmetics for beauty buffs of all skin types and primacy is clear in its expansive choice of pink lipsticks.

Fit into the Barbiecore trend with these 5 best pink-hued Fenty Beauty lipsticks

Pink, a definitive color associated with womanhood and fun, is a staple in the beauty domain. Fenty Beauty is comprehended for its high-quality cosmetic products, and their lipsticks are no oddity. Crafting these Fenty Beauty lipsticks is another factor separating them while fitting the Barbiecore trend.

The Fenty Beauty lipsticks adopt this amazing hue and deliver a wide array of pink tints to suit every individual's distinctive Barbiecore beauty. Since the formula lasts up to 16 hours, it guarantees that the pink pout stays smooth-looking and unchanged throughout the day without endless touch-ups.

In celebration of the Greta Grewig's Barbie movie and Fenty Beauty's latest launches, check out the 5 different yet vibrant lip colours from the brand to add a pop of pink and dive into the Barbiecore world.

1. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick - THE MVP

With this velvet liquid lipstick, experience the charm of a velvety matte finish with this liquid lipstick that glides easily onto the puckered lips, providing color in a single swipe. Prepared to complete every fashion and skin tone, its head-turning pinkish shade will surely make a wave. Besides, the plush and weightless whipped formula ensures comfortable wear, making the lips elegant and moist.

For those seeking to acquire the coveted Barbiecore peeks, kudos to its doe-foot applicator; the exact application has never been more effortless.

With a buyer rating of 4.9 stars and a suitable cost of $29 on Amazon, this makeup item is a must-have for getting the Barbie look!

Key features:

The intense color and creamy texture keep the lips looking gorgeous and moistened

This Fenty Beauty lipstick's high-impact hue is suitable for all skin types

With a single swipe, it gives a velvet-matte finish

This makeup product has a weightless and non-drying formula

2. Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color — Unlocked Unlocked

To upgrade the makeup game and free the inner Barbie with Fenty Beauty's Unlocked Stunna Lip Color is a must to get into the Barbiecore garb. Made with a stunning pink shade, this vivid lipstick is an excellent way to welcome the most delinquent craze with just a few swipes and attain the show-stopper look.

With a shopper rating of 4.9 stars, this beauty product is the most favoured among lipstick lovers. Priced at $34 on Amazon, it's valuable for those wanting to dance into the Barbie world tunes and confidently sway the Barbiecore trend.

Key features:

Its powerful pigmentation gives a creamy and rich color

This lip color is made with a long-lasting formula, perfect for all-day wear

The doe-shaped applicator gives a velvety and relaxed feel

This bold lip colour is a must for embracing the Barbiecore trend

3. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna - Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip - Unattached

This super-light, long-wear liquid lipstick offers a smooth matte finish that looks great on all skin types. Rihanna designed this high-impact pink shade to make heads turn and improve every wearer's inner beauty.

The formula is long-lasting, and so light that the makeup lover might forget they are even wearing it! Its lip-clarifying accuracy wand permits easy application, easily illustrating and filling the pout in just one stroke. Also, this Stunna Lip Paint stays soft and kissable.

With a user rating of 3.9 stars and a price of $35.02 on Amazon, this makeup item is worth embracing the stylish Barbiecore look with this gorgeous lip color.

Key Features:

This liquid lipstick feels remarkably light on the lips

Enjoy long-lasting and kissable lip color that lasts the day long

A single swipe is what it requires to get a satiny matte look that enhances the pouts

With its lip-defining precision wand, one can efficiently define and fill the lips

4. Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick — Dragon Mami Dragon Mami

This tropical papaya pink-hued lipstick counts a single swipe to get the glow to the pouts, flawlessly welcoming the 'Barbiecore' trend. The Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in the shade Dragon Mami from Fenty Beauty is well-crafted with a plush matte formula. Additionally, its bright pink shade looks intense and stays put all day long. Also, the lips smell sweetly of the rose petals and initiate a full-blossomed rose.

With an user rating of 4.6 stars, beauty enthusiasts highly consider this lipstick. Priced at $55 on Amazon, it's a must-try for those looking to embark into the bewitching Barbie world with the iconic Barbiecore look.

Key features:

Its plush matte formula gives a lavish and soft consistency.

This pink shaded lip color is a long-lasting wear suitable for daily wear

Its rich color payoff technique is an intense and pigmented tint.

This lip color is mildly scented of a rose for a 'beauti'- ful makeup affair

5. FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA - Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain - 03 Strawberry Sangria

The FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA - Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in the shade 03 Strawberry Sangria is a pink lip that equips those beautiful pouts with a ravishing Barbie-like glow in one swipe.

In recent times, it flawlessly aligns with the widespread 'Barbiecore' trend. This moistening and hydrating lip stain comes positively suggested, with a buyer rating of 4.9 stars. This makeup item is obtainable in a 6.5ml/0.22oz size and is priced at $37 on Amazon.

Key features:

This lipstick stays put for hours

Its super-hydrating formula gives moistness to the lips

The vibrant color gives a bold, eye-catching look

Its delicate rose aroma offers a delightful and invigorating scent.

The Barbiecore fad continues to accentuate all things pink-and-playful and has taken the style and beauty world by a tempest! From runway shows to street style, this craze is about welcoming womanhood and defining oneself through dynamic and fun colors.

Fenty Beauty offers a spectrum of pretty pink lipsticks that are immaculate for welcoming the Barbiecore sensation. Whether makeup fans favor a matte finish or a light-coloured and creamy formula, there is a hue for all.

As such, to pamper oneself with the Barbie looks of the Barbiecore' world, these aove-mentioned top 5 "Pink" Fenty Beauty lipsticks are easily buyable. One can always rock that pink pout confidently and let their inner Barbie shine by purchasing their favorite pink hue from the authorized Fenty Beauty website or other e-commerce sites like Amazon at reasonable prices.