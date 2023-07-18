Where to get Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Pink Limo'scene? Price, shade and more explored

Fenty Beauty recently launched a limited-edition shade for their viral liquid lipstick, and it is the perfect lip color for the Barbie-core trend that is currently reigning the fashion and beauty industry. It is a statement-worthy hot pink that is perfect for Summer 2023, as the fashion and beauty scene is ruled by everything Barbie.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick became the talk of the town when Rihanna whipped out The MVP lip shade to touch-up her lip makeup mid-performance at the Super Bowl, making the lip shade a must-try for beauty enthusiasts. Rihanna has done it again, as she has launched her iconic lip product in a stunning hot pink that is the perfect hue for a Barbie-inspired makeup look.

Other than Pink Limo'scene, the beauty brand offers the liquid lipstick in five other shades: C-Suite'Heart, RiRi, The MVP, H.B.I.C., and Bread Winn'r. The lipstick has an innovative matte formula that ensures it does not leave the lips dry and cracked, making it comfortable to wear over longer periods.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Pink Limo'scene is available for a limited period only, currently available on the Fenty Beauty website for $29. The beauty brand describes the shade as a "vivid hot pink," making it the perfect hue to make a statement wherever you go.

Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Pink Limo'scene is the perfect lip shade for a Barbie-core look

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has some amazing makeup products that are well-known for their extensive shade range and inclusivity. The beauty brand has introduced some innovative formulas to the beauty industry, addressing some of the most common issues regarding makeup.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick has a gorgeous matte finish, but unlike most matte liquid lipsticks available in the market, the product does not dry out the lips. It has a unique whipped texture that glides on smoothly, leaving the lips feeling like you have nothing on them.

Fenty Beauty's liquid lipstick offers an intense color pay-off that can give you a bold lip makeup look with one swipe only. The best part about this product is that it doesn't feather into the lip lines, giving one a smooth and seamless lip makeup look. Along with that, the shades are perfect for a full glam look, with bold shades that are bound to make a statement wherever you go.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick comes in six different shades, offering something for every skin tone. Pink Limo'scene is a universally flattering Barbie pink tint that will look great on everyone, and one can even pair it with a nude lip liner to tone-down the vibrancy of the hot pink shade.

Coming with a doe-foot applicator that ensures the application is super precise, Fenty Beauty's liquid lipstick promises a defined lip with sharp edges that will highlight the lip shape. Moreover, the liquid lipstick dries down velvety matte, giving the lips a natural-looking finish.

Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Pink Limo'scene is available on the beauty brand's website for a limited period only. The lip shade retails for $29 and comes in Rihanna's iconic silver tube packaging.