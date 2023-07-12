Where to get the new shades of Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss? Release date, price, shades and more explored

As good as Kylie Jenner's matte formulas are, High Gloss is one of Kylie Cosmetics' all-time bestsellers. With ultimate shine and comfort, the lip gloss gives plump, juicy lips in one swipe. The new shades of the bestselling lip gloss will be launching along with the Classic Matte Palette, which offers ten quintessential shades for a nude eye makeup look.

Kylie Cosmetics recently announced that they will be launching six new shades of the highly coveted lip gloss. Out of the six, three of them are cult-favorite shades from Kylie Jenner's original lip kit, and the rest are brand new shades that have never been seen before.

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss boasts a non-sticky formula, unlike most lip glosses available in the beauty market. If you are a fan of Mary Jo K, Dolce K, or Kylie from the original lip kits of the beauty brand, the lip gloss will soon be available in these shades. Along with that, Kylie Jenner will also be introducing some new shades that will be perfect for a summery makeup look.

The new shades of Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss will be launched on the beauty brand's website on July 12, 2023. They will retail for $18 on the brand's website, like the rest of the shades. The new shades are already listed on the website, and one can sign up to be notified once they launch to not miss out on them.

Kylie Cosmetics will be adding six new shades to their High Gloss collection

New shades of Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss (Image via Instagram/@kyliecosmetics)

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss has a high-shine formula that is comfortable to wear over longer periods. The gloss gives the lips a multi-dimensional shine and boasts a one-swipe color payoff. The super-smooth formula glides effortlessly on the skin and can be used alone or over the lipstick for some extra shine.

The lip gloss will be available in six new shades, with Kylie Jenner borrowing three shades from her original lip kit. These shades will be non-shimmery and provide a sheer wash of color to the lips.

Mary Jo K is one of the shades she will be borrowing from her original lip kit. The red shade was an instant hit when it was first launched and one can rock this for a bold lip makeup look.

is one of the shades she will be borrowing from her original lip kit. The red shade was an instant hit when it was first launched and one can rock this for a bold lip makeup look. Dolce K is a beautiful nude shade that was originally part of her lip kit. The nude shade has a beautiful brownish hue that would be flattering on most skin tones.

is a beautiful nude shade that was originally part of her lip kit. The nude shade has a beautiful brownish hue that would be flattering on most skin tones. Kylie has a pinkish nude tint that will be perfect for a nude lip makeup look. The lip kit shade will provide a healthy dose of color to the lips without straying from the nude aesthetic.

has a pinkish nude tint that will be perfect for a nude lip makeup look. The lip kit shade will provide a healthy dose of color to the lips without straying from the nude aesthetic. Mauve Mode is a stunning mauve that will work well with a nude makeup look, providing a hint of color without looking too intense.

is a stunning mauve that will work well with a nude makeup look, providing a hint of color without looking too intense. Been About U has a rosy pink shade that is subtle and perfect for a natural makeup look.

has a rosy pink shade that is subtle and perfect for a natural makeup look. Gorgeous Girls is a peachy nude tint that would work well with a summery makeup look.

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss plumps up the lips as soon as one applies it. The non-sticky formula makes it comfortable to wear over longer periods and easy to layer over your favorite lipstick. The lip gloss has skin-loving ingredients that help with the appearance of lip lines, thus resulting in smooth and seamless lip makeup looks.

If you are a fan of Kylie Jenner's lip kits and would like the shades in a glossy formula, the new shades of Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss would be the perfect fit for you. The new shades will retail for $18 on the beauty brand's website starting tomorrow, and one can also expect to see them on the Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom websites soon.

Poll : 0 votes