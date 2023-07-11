Where to get Kylie Cosmetics Classic Matte Palette? Release date, shades and more explored

Kylie Cosmetics is best known for its stunning matte formulas. The beauty brand recently announced the newest addition to its makeup range, the Classic Matte Palette. The all-in-one palette will come with ten gorgeous shades that make everyday eye makeup effortless and foolproof.

Kylie Jenner is well-known for her matte makeup looks, often pairing a dewy base with matte eye and lip makeup. The Classic Matte Palette comes with all the nude shades, one could need for an everyday makeup look. The eyeshadow palette will offer ten different shades that make choosing the shades for nude eye makeup look super easy.

The product comes soon after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shot a "Classic Kylie" makeup look with Vogue, where she uses her brand's new liquid matte eyeshadow. For individuals who are not a fan of liquid eyeshadow, Kylie Cosmetics Classic Matte Palette would be the perfect alternative for them, helping them recreate Kylie Jenner's eye makeup look with the formulation of their choice.

The Classic Matte Palette will be launching on the Kylie Cosmetics website on July 12, 2023. The beauty brand hasn't revealed the pricing of the product as of yet, so one can only wait for the products to be listed on their website.

Kylie Cosmetics Classic Matte Palette offers all the essential shades for a nude eye makeup look

Best known for her matte makeup, the Classic Matte Palette is the perfect product to help one achieve Kylie Jenner's go-to eye makeup look. Jenner has previously launched the matte liquid eyeshadow that provides a gorgeous soft matte finish. The eyeshadow palette will offer a similar finish, which will help with the appearance of skin texture.

Kylie Cosmetics Classic Matte Palette comes with ten quintessential nude shades, with the brand claiming they are "all the nudes you need" for an everyday eye makeup look.

The Kylie Cosmetics Classic Matte Palette will include ten pressed powder cakes, each featuring a velvety smooth formula. The powder is easy to blend and glides on like butter for a seamless eye makeup look.

The eyeshadow is highly pigmented with a one-swipe color payoff, ensuring one can effortlessly create a snatched nude eye makeup look.

Launching on the Kylie Cosmetics website on July 12, the Classic Matte Palette would be a perfect fit for individuals who tend to opt for nude eye makeup look for their everyday makeup. The palette is compact and easy to carry, making it perfect for traveling and everyday touch-ups.

