5 best sneaker trends for 2023 to up your street-style game

Sneaker trends have always brought a huge shift in culture over the ages and continue to evolve quite rapidly. Oftentimes, several trends go viral among sneakerheads, after which other customers take an active interest in them. Among all the fashion trends in the world, sneaker trends have emerged larger than any other trends.

Every decade has witnessed some crazy sneaker trends. While there is an addition to it every year, 2023 is no different. This year has already witnessed a lot of changes in the sneaker scene due to the revolution that footwear brands have introduced in their silhouettes. Many sneaker trends are at the top this year, including the iconic white sneakers, which never go out of style.

Retro-inspired sneakers and four other sneaker trends for 2023

1) Retro-Inspired sneakers

The OG Girls worldwise are bringing back vintage sneaker styles from New Balance, Reebok, Nike, and more, in addition to supporting Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag. While it wasn't clear at first, it was later reported that the silhouettes strike the ideal balance between functionality and style, captivating the attention of sneakerheads for generations.

Additionally, wearers can pair virtually anything with styles like the Club C 85 Sneaker from Reebok or the 574s from New Balance. They give any outfit a sporty flair while supporting the wearers' soles on a day filled with a lot of errands. These sneakers go great with pants, bike shorts, joggers, or even a slip-dress.

Retro sneakers are at the top of the game when talking about sneaker trends.

2) Chunky sneakers

Timiii @TimiTurnerrr

Available in size 40-45

Price : N35,000

Nationwide Delivery

To order, send a DM/WhatsApp;



.

Please Retweet🫶🏾 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… MLB Korea Chunky Low Top SneakersAvailable in size 40-45Price : N35,000Nationwide DeliveryTo order, send a DM/WhatsApp; wa.me/2348130499287 Please Retweet🫶🏾 MLB Korea Chunky Low Top SneakersAvailable in size 40-45Price : N35,000Nationwide Delivery To order, send a DM/WhatsApp; wa.me/2348130499287.Please Retweet🫶🏾❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/POZXJzslNB

Whether one is a sneakerhead or not, a number of significant trends have been emerging in the last few years in the world of sneaker fashion. Due to the variety of opinions that it elicited, one trend in particular that stood out is maximal design and thick, high rubber soles.

These are the long-lasting trend of chunky sneakers, which is all the rage in the sneaker world. The chunky sneakers are returning this year as one of the most underrated sneaker trends. Also referred to as dad shoes, these sneakers are distinguished by their oversized appearance due to their flashy sole design and excessive detailing.

Remembert the Raf Simons X Adidas Ozweego shoes that were essentially the trend's forerunners? Thanks to their flashy styling, the chunky sneakers were once thought to be a little over the top, but now they are trending just about everywhere.

3) The Slip-On sneakers

hionfashion @hionfashion Casablanca SS23 Laceless Sneakers Casablanca SS23 Laceless Sneakers https://t.co/0AxG12iKhL

Slip-on shoes have completely changed the game in the world of sneakers. First off, many athletes favor laceless footwear due to the lower chances of the laces tangling with each other. Moreover, the slip-on shoes are perfect for running because of their sock-like fit, assistance in vital areas, and consistency for the entire length of the foot. Wearers can also count on laceless sneakers to bring comfort, reliability, and durability to any run they choose.

The sneaker trend of including slip-on shoes in everyday street style is the most exciting add-on to the sneaker world. Several sneakerheads prefer these sneakers for added comfort and style.

Nike has been at the top of the sneaker world for its exquisite sneakers. More significantly, the company has debuted a line of sneakers made explicitly for fans of slip-on footwear. The most underappreciated Swoosh shoes are laceless models, and the Nike MetCon 7 FlyEase is one of these laceless shoes.

4) Sports-style sneakers

Akash46 @Akash4655815925

available for Amazon

Link:

Check this Adidas Mens Glowrun Reflective M Running Shoesavailable for AmazonLink: amzn.to/3RyqJS7 Check this Adidas Mens Glowrun Reflective M Running Shoesavailable for AmazonLink:amzn.to/3RyqJS7Check this https://t.co/8UDNidgNcY

Sneaker trends and sports shoes are a combination that has gone hand-in-hand for several years, especially since these shoes are a necessary component of almost everyone's lives. People enjoy owning good-quality sports sneakers to stay active in their daily lives, while traveling, working out, and jogging.

There are various subcategories of sports shoes, including sneakers, walking, gym. Wearers can choose their sneakers based on their needs and each one of these will come with their own unique characteristics. Additionally, sports-style sneakers are the best choice for sneaker trends as they accumulate style in every sneakerhead's lifestyle and serve as effective footwear.

For instance, the high-density printing on the Adidas Men's Glowrun Reflective M running shoes has a gradient effect, adding to their glitz. The outsole and midsole of the Ortholite socks provide durability and traction on various surfaces, allowing mobility for multiple activities, including walking, running, and working out.

5) Designer sneakers

PUMA Basketball @PUMAHoops Limited edition PUMA x BALMAIN collection dropping Feb. 18 Limited edition PUMA x BALMAIN collection dropping Feb. 18 https://t.co/qMy4SzXVwz

Several high-end fashion brands have successfully celebrated shoes for sneakerheads. Many fashion brands often experiment with their creations to continuously release various designer footwear, and this is one of the sneaker trends that is making a comeback this year.

For instance, several luxury brands collaborate with the most popular footwear giants and have released stellar sneakers for sneakerheads, such as the upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Baroque Brown" design, Supreme x Nike Air Bakin sneakers, and the limited-edition Puma x Balmain 2023 collaborative collection, among others.

The latest collaboration by the German sportswear brand with Balmain was done under the expert vision of Olivier Rousteing. The main highlight of the collection was the iconic Balmain Court shoe, which has been transformed with a one-of-a-kind heel webbing technique and features a golden Balmain tongue label. Aside from that, the apparel collection included caps, tees, uniforms, varsity jackets, etc.

Poll : 0 votes