Palace is a London-based skateboarding and clothing brand, which was established back in 2009. The brand has focused on bringing the best possible for the skateboarding community and is heavily influenced by the 90s and pop-cultural references of the golden era.

The rising brand has gained a huge fan following within the streetwear community for its unique takes over common silhouettes. The year 2022 was the best because every week brought new initiatives and something to get their supporters even more excited about.

The London skate brand has gained widespread popularity on social feeds throughout the year due to its multiple collaborations, which ranged from skate gear and apparel collections to footwear. Each partnership offers silhouettes full of fresh ideas that can stand the test of both trend cycles and time.

So, ahead of that, we have compiled a list of the 5 best Palace sneaker collaborations of 2022.

5 best Palace sneaker collaborations of 2022 with Adidas, Reebok, and more

1) New Balance 580

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr Palace x New Balance 580 full look



Photo: woganwodeyang Palace x New Balance 580 full lookPhoto: woganwodeyang https://t.co/rdubVFhs0I

The London-based streetwear brand collaborated with New Balance, the Boston-based footwear label, to launch a two-piece footwear collection. The dynamic duo worked together to release two new makeovers upon the 580 silhouette as part of Palace's Fall 2022 Week 8 offerings.

The collaboration revived the 90s inspired color palette on both silhouettes. The collaborative collection was launched via the official e-commerce site of Palace on September 23, 2022, and via New Balance on September 30, 2022, at $160.

2) Adidas Y-3 Yuuto

Adidas Y-3 Yuuto sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The United Kingdom-based label continued its long-standing partnership with Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto in November. They collaborated to release three brand new colorways of the iconic Yuuto model, Cream, Black, and Green. All three silhouettes come marked with co-branded details.

The neon green and black colorways are given monochromatic looks, while the cream pair arrives with a print of Botan flowers upon the upper. Botan is Yohji Yamamoto's signature flower. The collection was launched on Palace on November 11, 2022.

3) Reebok Victory G

Palace DROPS @droppalace Palace x Reebok Victory G releasing this Friday Palace x Reebok Victory G releasing this Friday https://t.co/s7VVarfbDq

The skate label collaborated with Reebok to release three new iterations of the Victory G sneaker in three colorways - Black, White, and Tan. All three pairs are recreated with a nylon upper body and Gore-Tex panels, which makes the shoe water-resistant and perfect for every weather.

The tan colorway is coupled with green and peach accents, the black pair is coupled with pink and neon green, and lastly, the white pair is decorated with navy blue and green. The shoe collection was launched on February 25, 2022.

4) Vans Skate Half Cab

Vans Skate Half Cab sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vans, the Californian skate and footwear label, reunited with the London-based label to launch a three-piece Skate Half Cab collection. The three new colorways over the classic vans silhouette come infused with utilitarian Gore-Tex materials.

The three colorways - Navy, Goldenrod, and Black are appropriate for the fall and winter seasons. All the sneakers in the collection are made out of mostly suede with an upper lining of Gore-Tex. The white topstitching decorated all three shoes. The three-piece Skate Half Cab collection was launched on December 30, 2022.

5) Palace x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic skate shoes

@CLTRCurators @cltrcurators #Style #Shoes #TheCultureCurators Following the unveiling of the “CK1 Palace” lookbook, @Vans_66 is back at it yet again. The skate-inspired label is back with a closer look at the forthcoming Palace x @CalvinKlein x Vans Authentic “Calvans” skate shoes. buff.ly/3v1i01y Following the unveiling of the “CK1 Palace” lookbook, @Vans_66 is back at it yet again. The skate-inspired label is back with a closer look at the forthcoming Palace x @CalvinKlein x Vans Authentic “Calvans” skate shoes. buff.ly/3v1i01y #Style #Shoes #TheCultureCurators https://t.co/QmyzRwO32V

Calvin Klein and the London-based skate label teamed up with Vans to design a footwear model as part of a collaboration. The trio added authentic skate shoes, dubbed the Calvans, to the CK1 Palace lookbook and recreated the Vans Authentic silhouette out of white canvas material.

The silhouette comes adorned with its titular "CALVANS" lettering and black graphic print all over. The Calvans sneakers were released globally on April 8, 2022, alongside a full-fledged CK1 collection, which featured apparel and accessories items.

Other than these five sneaker collabs, the Palace collaborated with multiple labels such as Gucci, Engineered Garments, Jimmy'z, and many more, which led to a very successful 2022 year.

Poll : 0 votes