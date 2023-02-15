5 best laceless sneakers to wear in 2023

Laceless sneakers are a game-changer in the world of sneakers for all the right reasons. First, since there is zero chance of lace tangling, many athletes prefer laceless footwear. As a result, laceless sneakers are a common sight.

Due to their sock-like fit, support in high-impact areas, and stability for the entire length of the foot, laceless sneakers are ideal for running. For any run you choose, you can rely on laceless sneakers to provide comfort, dependability, and durability.

Moreover, the popularity of laceless sneakers has reached athletes, the fashion industry, and the sneaker scene. As a result, many celebrities and fashion enthusiasts have adapted to laceless sneakers for comfort and ease. So, here is a list of the top five laceless sneakers to wear in 2023 for sneakerheads.

Nike Free Run 5.0 and 4 other laceless sneakers to wear in 2023

1) Nike MetCon 7 FlyEase

Nike has been at the forefront of the sneaker world for its exquisite sneakers. More importantly, the brand has also introduced some sneakers exclusively designed for slip-on favoring sneakerheads. Laceless sneakers are Nike's most underrated sneakers of all time. One of those laceless sneakers is the Nike MetCon 7 FlyEase.

The newly released sneakers maintain a low profile with the same performance-oriented updates as their non-FlyEase iteration. The model now features Nike React cushioning, which works well with the model's two new features, the lockdown strap across the mid-foot and the collapsible heel.

The MetCon 7's revamped rubber detailing allows for improved grip and traction for all activities involving rope climbing or speed work. In addition, the model's absence of laces ensures that nothing will come undone during intense workouts.

The Nike MetCon 7 FlyEase is available at select retailers and the official Nike retail site for $130.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Analog"

Although Adidas Yeezy's future is unclear, the Ye-affiliated imprint continues to tease and release new merchandise. A laceless rendition of the "Analog"-colored Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is the most recent of them all.

The sneakers retain all athletic design elements that have distinguished the Yeezy 700's MNVN variant since its debut in February 2020. Still, as the name of the model implies, they are laceless. The pair's internals were modified to use an inner bootie to secure slip-on and laceless functionality. The height of the lace guards was also increased to provide better protection and movement space for the new tongue-and-collar system.

Most of the nylon upper is primarily off-white and black, with silver accents adding reflective properties to the "007" text on the profiles. In addition, the BOOST-donning sole unit's two-tone arrangement underfoot contributes to the sneaker's monochromatic appearance.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Analog" is available for $220 at the brand's retail site and other retail sites.

3) Nike Free Run 5.0

With the development of Free, an anatomically shaped foam cushioning system with deep ridges for an unrestricted and natural range of motion, Nike's mission to create a barefoot running sensation had its "a-ha" moment.

Free is an efficient mode of transportation for athletes and everyday wearers alike. Its minimal upper and harder sole (ideal for shorter-distance running) permeated the brand's catalog beyond sport into the realm of casual use.

Currently, Nike releases the Free Run 5.0 and 3.0 in their most recent iterations, with the former continuing the laceless, ultra-minimal, and lightweight design of the Free Run 2. At the same time, the latter features a layered upper.

The Nike Free Run 5.0 is available at select retail sites and the official Swoosh retail site for varying prices.

4) Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FlyEase

The Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FlyEase has a step-in entry and a lacing system that can be adjusted with one hand, making it simple to put on. The quick-lace option is the best way to tighten and release the shoe as needed, even though it isn't completely laceless.

This shoe is excellent once you put it on. The translucent, high-tenacity Flyknit material for the upper provides significant comfort and breathability, while the rubber sole design provides traction where your foot needs it most.

Moreover, the uppers of these laceless sneakers have a printed, aged-white Swoosh logo that extends from the toe to the side. A collapsible black heel allows for essentially hands-free wear. A Volt tab labeled "STEP" is located at the top of the heel to allude to the inclusive design's step-in feature.

The black "LOCK" and "RELEASE" tabs at the front operate an internal lacing mechanism that further improves comfort. A white ZoomX cushioned midsole with a Volt Zoom Air unit at the forefoot completes the FlyEase version.

These unique sneakers are available for $70 at the official Nike retail site and other retail sites.

5) New Balance 2002RM Mules

The New Balance 2002r Mule, which recently appeared in various elegant neutral colors for the start of Fall, offers a distinct offering to one of the brand's most exciting designs.

Following the release of the Rain Cloud version, the nine additional colorways add two grayscale mockups and the hues of chocolate brown, burnt orange, light fawn, triple black, baby pink, and olive green.

The sandals' premium pig suede and the ABZORB cushioning system from New Balance complete the look. The midsole of these laceless sneakers is paired with opposing neutral tan shades to provide matching New Balance styles for all color palettes.

The New Balance 2002RM Mules laceless sneakers are available for comfort-loving sneakerheads for varying prices at select retail sites and the official New Balance retail site.

These are the top five laceless sneakers to wear in 2023. Let us know in the comment section which one you liked the most.

