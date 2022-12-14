Adidas has amplified the trend of laceless boots in 2022 as it continues to modify its classic silhouettes. The concept of a laceless football boot was debuted by Lotto when it released the Zhero Gravity in 2006. Currently, however, Adidas is the most dominant in the laceless market. The label has produced iconic silhouettes such as X Ghosted, Predator Freak, and Copa Sense are all laceless.

Laceless football boots are easy to wear as it is a slip-on. A laceless boot's upper provides a cleaner surface, giving off several benefits: a cleaner striking surface, better contact with the ball, and weight removal. The laceless boot is constructed out of stretchy and elastic knit material on the upper, which provides a better lockdown.

Top 5 Adidas laceless boots of 2022

1) Adidas X Speedportal.3

The X Speedportal football boots are perfect for speed, and it has been designed specifically to enhance the pace of the footballers. The shoe's outsole gives a good degree of traction and better lockdown for dynamic multi-directional sprints.

The upper of the boot is constructed out of speed textile skin, which is breathable, and comes with a supportive flat-knit collar. The rigid TPU external heel locks the foot down, and the additional forefoot studs over the lightweight outsole ensure rapid reactions of the firm ground.

2) Adidas X Ghosted.3

The Ghosted laceless silhouette is one of the most popular pairs, especially given their low price range. The boots feature claw collar straps, which help to keep the foot secure and nice. Proper lockdown provides better speed, and the stretchy tongues provide comfort.

The boots' uppers are made of mesh material, which hugs the player's feet and keeps them secure. The studs on the outsoles support the straight-line speed, and the stretchy tongue helps you quickly pull them on.

3) Nemeziz .3

The Nemeziz silhouette is one of the most comfortable football boot silhouettes and can reduce sore heels, ill-fits, and sore toes. The boot's structure is inspired by the sports tape, as the laceless upper has been designed to wrap around the foot.

The upper of the signature boot is made out of mesh material. The agility stud configuration is added to provide extra traction over the firm ground.

4) Adidas Copa Sense+

One of the best silhouettes for the center-back position, the Copa Sense, is featured in the laceless market. The forefoot of the football boots is made out of leather material, and it helps to be in closer contact with the ball. The boots feature a flexible collar that molds to the foot's shape.

The soft ground boots are made with Fusionskin technology, while the collars are constructed from Primeknit material. The K-leather upper ensures velvet-like smooth play. Lastly, the heels of the boots feature sensepods which provide a better grip. The touchpods on the sides ensure a lockdown on foot.

5) Predator Edge+

The Predator Edge+ silhouette's upper comes constructed out of Zone skin, which features discrete ribbed sections for better contact with the ball. The forefoot features a weighted power facet to add oomph to the strikes. The collar of the silhouette comes constructed out of Primeknit material, which helps your foot be stable and keep it locked in.

The Primeknit upper and two-piece Primeknit collar increases the optimal fit. Hence, one can perform events without laces. The zone skin rubber control zones combine with firm ground outsoles to finish off the design.

Other than the aforementioned silhouettes, the three stripes label has added many other silhouettes into the laceless market, such as Predator Mutator, Predator Edge 3, and many more.

