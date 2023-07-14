Fenty Beauty “Pro Filt’r” Longwear Foundations: Price, and more details explored as the label launches a shade matching filter on TikTok

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most obsessed celebrity beauty brands. This successful business brand was started in 2017 and has expanded pretty well to this date. Offering up to 59 versatile range of shades on all skin types and tones Rihanna marketed her foundation by presenting its first-ever #ShadeMatching Filter on TikTok.

The "Pro Filt'r" Soft Matte Longwear Foundation by Rihanna has a matte-based solution that is creamy and soft when applied and can be felt softly permeating the skin while leaving a matte appearance.

Choosing a foundation color for your perfect skin tone is always challenging. Rihanna took the guesswork in creating a filter shade-matching on TikTok that would be useful for everyone in the comforts of their homes.

Fenty Beauty "Pro Filt'r" Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is a cult beauty staple, loved by all the influencers and celebrities worldwide. It quickly smoothens the look of the pores and fine lines, looks undetectable on the skin, feels light as air, and lasts throughout the day or night. This Matte Foundation is available for $40 on the official website and all beauty retailer sites.

Fenty Beauty's "Pro Filt'r" Foundation introduces a Shade Matching Filter with Tiktok.

The foundation is known to be one of Fenty Beauty's original best-selling products, which features a climate-adaptive technology. It adjusts to your skin, no matter what environment you're in, to fight heat, sweat, or shine.

It has a buildable consistency and offers medium to full coverage without being heavy or cakey. This Fenty Beauty foundation instantly smooths and diffuses the look of pores for a flawless, airbrushed-looking finish.

The shade-matching filter, introduced on Tiktok, has gained much attention and showcased shades that could match a person's skin tone. It's a way to make people confident and uplift them to not be problematic for getting the perfect shade for their complexion.

The long-wear foundation stays on for an extended period and spreads nicely to the skin. All the shade comes in a natural skin tone that is easily detectable and presents better results.

This filter makes the users visualize the foundation shade on their skin tone so it becomes easy to find the right color that suits them best. For better results in the shade-matching option, the TikTok filter suggests using natural lighting before selecting the choice of shades.

It helps the TikTok filter to identify what color skin tone each individual has. The filter offers shades from light, light-medium, medium, medium-deep, and deep hues. Once you've chosen your range, the filter will bring up various shades after narrowing down one option of a particular color.

Fenty Beauty shade-matching filter on Tiktok (Image via Fenty/Tiktok)

The brand's perfect marketing skills in this campaign of shade-matching filter on Tiktok have helped users decide on their accurate skin foundation. It is evident that Fenty Beauty acknowledges the basic beauty standards for all beauty products, namely, diversity and inclusion of shades.

No matter what, the founder did an incredible job. The "Pro Filt'r" foundation is available in up to 50 shades for $40 on the official Fenty Beauty website and other beauty retailer sites.