5 best beauty products for Monsoon 2023

As the monsoon season has begun, choosing the right products for your skin becomes super efficient. It becomes necessary to have the most effective beauty products as the season might cause the makeup to wear off. In this season, our skin also requires good nourishment and revitalize the beauty routine, especially with natural, cruelty-free ingredients.

Monsoon season has high heat, high humidity, extensive clouding, and several moderate to heavy rain spells with strong surface winds. Because of that, it requires exceptional beauty products to curb along.

Otherwise, the humidity can quickly ruin the look. It can smudge lip color, ruin mascara, and leave the skin extremely dry and patchy.

From brands such as Fenty Beauty to Anastasia Beverly Hills, here are the top 5 most suitable beauty products, ranging from $20-60, to make your beauty haul for this monsoon period even more perfect.

Tom Ford to Dior: 5 Must-have Beauty Products for Monsoon 2023

1) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Lip Oils give the perfect form of nourishment to our lips. During the rainy season, the air is humid, making the lips dry, chapped, and pale. While the skin on your lips is thinner than on the body, it gets most affected.

To eradicate this, Selena Gomez introduced her Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil from Rare Beauty, which gives you eight shades of tints in a lightweight oil, starting glossy, then leaving lips tinted, and the best part — it is not even sticky.

Jojoba and sunflower seed oil are the perfect elements that can be used during monsoon season, instantly hydrating and nourishing the lips. The product is available for purchase on all beauty retail sites for $20.

2) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

A waterproof foundation creates a barrier that prevents moisture from tarnishing your makeup. It sticks to your skin, keeping your makeup intact. As the monsoon season hits, it becomes necessary to consider a waterproof foundation.

That's why, Fenty Beauty Longwear Liquid Foundation has a unique feature of instantly absorbing oil, trying to reduce the shine from skin oils and leave a matte-looking finish. It smoothens and diffuses the look of pores.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty's newest foundation is a complete, non-drying, sweat and humidity-resistant solution that comes in 50 shades of color. The product is available on all beauty retailer's websites for $40.

3) Dior Waterproof Overcurl Mascara

We look for mascara that holds up whatever the day throws at us, let it be a day on the beach, heavy rainy days in monsoon, or tears.

Not every mascara can be trusted to be water resistant, and that is why, choosing the best comes when we talk about the professional Dior Overcurl waterproof mascara. It's a new-generation formula enriched with microfibres that shows the effect of lash extensions mainly used by runway makeup artists for 24h of spectacular, custom-made volume on their models.

The Dior Mascara was first introduced in the 2015s Dior show. It is now being renewed again, as it's one of the very few mascaras that turned out to be effective as its incredibly buildable Waterproof cream formula for $32.

4) Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmos Eye Shadow Palette

Eyeshadow palettes during monsoon season could be tricky to apply as they usually wear or fall off quickly, and the colors aren't too bright or poppy.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmos Eye Shadow Palette comes in complete pigment, which is easy to blend while delivering high color to the eyes with good buildable intensity. The palette contains up to 12 eyeshadow shades that are entirely cruelty-free and Vegan.

This Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmos eye shadow palette is inspired by the sparkling, star-filled galaxies that are available for the monsoon of 2023. Filled with shades of matte and metallic shadows in a neutral and beautiful turquoise, this palette is available for purchase on all beauty retailers online for $55.

5) TOM FORD Lip Color Lipstick

Lipsticks that are put on for a more extended period can be preachable, especially in the monsoon period, one such lipstick is from the Tom Fords collection. This comfortable lipstick stays up to 8 hours with a moisturizing and fade-resistant finish offered in iconic Tom Fords Signature packaging.

The American Fashion Designer, Tom Ford, presents his 15 shades, from skin nudes to blazing red tints. The product is available on the brand's official website and online beauty retailers for $59.

It is important to remember that no matter how exciting the rainy days and monsoon can be, it always comes with excessive humidity, leading to greasy skin and makeup that cannot stay in place after you leave home. Take advantage of these top 5 beauty products that you should consider purchasing during this monsoon season 2023.

