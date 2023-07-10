When does Amazon Prime Day Sale begin? Start and end dates, times, and more discussed

It's that time of the year again. This Amazon Prime Day, the Seattle-based tech giant will give away tons of products at throwaway prices for a limited period. The sale is available in every major Amazon demographic, including the United States, Canada, Australia, India, and the United Kingdom. Adding to the eye-watering deals, Prime members can get massive discounts on subscriptions and digital products as well.

If you are planning to buy something right now, hold on till the Prime Day sale begins in your region. Let's go over all the timings and dates of this upcoming fest on arguably the biggest retail platform on the planet.

Amazon Prime Day sale is scheduled for the second week of July

Prime Day begins this week all around the world. The detailed dates are as follows:

United States: Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12

United Kingdom: Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12

Canada: Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12

Australia: Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12

India: Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16

The deals will begin at 3 AM ET on July 11 and continue till midnight on July 12. This makes two days of massive deals and combos for buyers to pick up.

Do note that those in North America have a ton of other options other than just the Amazon sale. Target Circle Week sale has already begun on Sunday, July 9, and will continue till Saturday. Today, Walmart Plus Week and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales have begun, giving buyers loads of discounts.

If you reside in the United States or Canada, it might be worthwhile to check out those storefronts for better deals until Amazon's sale begins tomorrow.

This week might be the best time of the year for new gadgets and decor, second only to the Black Friday sale. Although Black Friday has its roots in American culture, it is widely touted by netizens all over the world as the holy grail for product discounts.

Thus, if you have been eyeing a product for a while now and don't think the advertised MSRP is worth it, consider one of the deals on any of the platforms that are running promotions. All deals will be gone by the weekend, so grab them soon.

