Black Friday sale: 5 amazing Best Buy tech deals under $200

With Black Friday right around the corner, popular stores and retailers are gearing up to provide some attractive discounts. If you're looking for affordable deals below $200 on the popular shopping platform, Best Buy has some great Black Friday deals you might want to take advantage of.

Amid the early post-Thanksgiving shopping hype, people have been looking to spot unbeatable deals on their favorite commodities. They can find below a list of the top offers they can avail of via the website or Best Buy outlets right before Black Friday kicks in.

Top 5 Best Buy deals available for under $200 this Black Friday

5) WD_BLACK SN850 Internal SSD with Heatsink (compatible with PS5)

Price after discount: $129.99

Looking to expand your system's internal storage? Western Digital's SN850 is compatible with both PC and PlayStation 5 and presently features an exciting Black Friday discount on Best Buy.

Powered by the PCIe Gen4 technology, this internal solid-state drive supports read speeds of up to 7,000 Mb/s and write speeds of up to 5300 Mb/s, which ensures ultra-fast load times for games. To top it off, the storage drive also comes with a heatsink that keeps the drive cool and reduces any heat-related throttle to keep the performance quotient intact.

The SN850 features a price tag of over $200, but the ongoing Black Friday celebration on Best Buy has slashed its rate by $110. It's undoubtedly one of the best deals to grab this pre-holiday season.

4) Logitech G PRO X Wireless DTS Headphone

Price after discount: $169.99

Logitech's G Pro X wireless headphones define perfection when it comes to esports. Being a premium and feature-rich gaming headset, it features a hefty price tag of $230. However, the Black Friday sale on Best Buy has ensured it sells for $60 less, making the item a steal this pre-holiday season.

The G Pro X is a next-gen DTS headphone featuring 7.1 surround sound and PRO-G 50mm drivers, which offers a best-in-class in-game audio experience. It also features a detachable microphone powered by Blue VO!CE technology. This facilitates crystal-clear and lag-free voice communication. The G Pro X is also ergonomically designed and features a sturdy build quality.

3) Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Price after discount: $179.99

The Corsair K100 is a feature-rich and visually appealing mechanical keyboard, featuring an aluminum build, per-key RGB lighting, and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powered by the Corsair AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches, this product delivers impressive performance and super-fast actuation while ensuring durability.

As a part of the ongoing Black Friday celebration, Best Buy is offering the Corsair K100 at $179.99, which is $70 less than its actual price. Although some may not find its "wired" feature attractive, the keyboard's perks and design are more than enough to compensate for that.

2) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Price after discount: $199.99

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a popular Android-based tablet that comes with great features at an affordable cost. To make it an even more exciting deal, Best Buy has listed the said tablet at a whopping $130 discount.

Featuring fast charging speeds, an accommodating 10.5-inch screen, and great speakers, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is great for entertainment and student needs. The 128GB variant presently costs less than $200, making it a great choice for a gift. You can also expand its storage to up to 1TB with a microSD card.

1) ASUS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook

Price after discount: $179.00

Looking to buy a touchscreen Chromebook this Black Friday? Get this stunning 14-inch Chrome OS-based laptop. This product can turn into a tablet with just a flip.

With 8GB RAM, an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, and Intel UHD graphics, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 can easily handle basic multitasking sessions and can endure light gaming as well. It also features 64GBs of eMMC storage, which guarantees fast application boot times.

This Chromebook is ultra-thin at 0.65 inches and ultra-light at 3.09 lbs, which facilitates portability. It also features a built-in webcam and microphone, making the product a complete package. To top it off, the laptop is now available at an astonishing price of $179, all thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

