Black Friday Sale: 5 top Best Buy deals under $50

Black Friday 2022 is less than three days away and retailers and shopping enthusiasts are gearing up for this year's holiday shopping season. Such massive deals usually show up once a year and hence, individuals would definitely want to utilize the offers as much as possible.

Best Buy is presently offering multiple products under the 'less than $50' bracket, causing fans to flock to the popular retailer to complete their wishlists. This article will shed light on the top five 'less than $50' deals on Best Buy right now.

Top Best Buy deals available at less than $50 this Black Friday

5) Razer - Kishi for Android (Xbox) Gaming Controller

Price after discount: $49.99

Prefer gaming on your Android smartphone? Get Razer Kishi, a device specially designed to up your mobile game through console-level control. Compatible with top cloud gaming services and hundreds of popular mobile games, the Kishi is a great pick for those looking for accuracy, extra control, and tactile feedback while enjoying video games on their smartphones.

The Razer Kishi is a premium mobile controller, offering a superior gaming experience through its clickable analog thumbsticks, performance buttons, and d-pad. Despite its useful features, it may not seem like a worthy purchase for some.

Luckily, the ongoing Black Friday sale on Best Buy has slashed its price from $99.99 to $49.99, making it a steal deal for those looking to stock up on mobile gaming options.

4) Walker Edison - Modern Glass Computer Desk

Price after discount: $49.99

Want an efficient yet affordable computer desk for your work needs? Walker Edison's practical computer desk may turn out to be a very worthy buy. Featuring a beveled, tempered safety glass table top and pull-out keyboard tray, this modern computer desk ensures durability and design at less than $50, all thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sale.

The desk offers a generously large work surface of 31" W x 18" D, perfectly catering to one's need for space. Powder-coated steel legs offer umpteen support to the metal frame, ensuring durability. The manufacturer also provides professional in-home assembly services, which shouldn't be skipped.

3) Google - Nest Audio - Smart Speaker

Price after discount: $49.99

One of Google's most affordable smart speaker variants, the Nest Audio, is now available at less than $50 on Best Buy. Featuring six color options, the Nest Audio offers crisp vocals and powerful bass, which promises an authentic musical experience. It is also adaptive to the environment and your favorite genres; all you have to do is ask Google.

The Nest Audio is presently available at $49.99, which is half its original price. Not only is it a perfect gifting option, but it will also fit into your existing home audio system easily, all thanks to its effortless compatibility with most audio devices. Lastly, you can also get a lot of things done with your voice by utilizing the iconic Google Assistant, which powers the device.

2) Razer - Cynosa V2 Full Size Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard

Price after discount: $26.99

Looking to grab an affordable keyboard for a budget-friendly gaming setup? The Razer Cynosa V2 is now available for less than $30 on Best Buy. This Black Friday deal is also perfect for those planning to stock a secondary keyboard for emergencies.

The Cynosa V2 is a full-sized membrane gaming keyboard equipped with Chroma RGB lighting which is highly customizable through an in-house application from Razer. Each key is individually backlit, ergonomically designed, and isn't noisy. The keyboard is also fully programmable, allowing you to limitlessly map keys to tasks and save profiles and macros according to your playstyle.

1) Corsair - Champion Series Sabre RGB Pro Optical Gaming Mouse

Price after discount: $39.99

Featuring OMRON switches and 100% PTFE glide pads, the Corsair Champion Series Sabre is an extremely reliable gaming mouse to get this Black Friday. It is lightweight and features a precise MARKSMAN optical sensor, low input latency, and an incredibly comfortable design. The 26K DPI sensor is customizable in 1-DPI steps, making it one of the most, if not the most, adjustable gaming mice at this price point.

Presently, one can grab a $70 discount on the Corsair Champion Series Sabre via Best Buy. It's rather difficult to locate a branded wireless gaming mouse for less than $50. However, the popular retailer has made it possible through their incredible Black Friday deals.

