Black Friday Sale: Top 5 Best Buy deals under $100

Black Friday is just around the corner and shopping enthusiasts are gearing up to grab 2022's best deals on various commodities. Popular consumer electronics retailer Best Buy has been celebrating the upcoming pre-holiday season since early November by offering early Black Friday deals to customers.

If you're looking to make use of Best Buy's most economical deals, this article lists some of the best $100 offers that fans can grab on the online platform at the moment.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Here are the best Black Friday deals under $100 available on Best Buy right now

5) Microsoft - Xbox Wireless Controller (Special Editions) at $49.99

Looking to purchase a fun-looking secondary controller for co-op sessions this Black Friday? Grab the special editions of the chic and trustworthy Xbox Wireless Controller, Mineral Camo and Lunar Shift, both of which are currently available at a $20 discount.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is massively popular amongst both console and PC users due to its ergonomic design, easy navigation, and budget-friendly pricing. You can also re-map buttons and set up custom profiles using the Xbox Accessories app, making it one of the most versatile choices for a secondary controller. The Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with major platforms such as PC, Xbox consoles, Android, and iOS devices.

4) WD_BLACK P10 4TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive at $99.99

Western Digital's P10 4TB Game Drive is presently selling for less than $100 ($30 discount) on Best Buy. If you're looking to extend your PC or console's storage capabilities, this is most likely the perfect Black Friday deal for you.

The aforementioned hard drive is designed specifically for gamers and features a USB 3.2 port, a feature that's well-known for its ultra-fast data transfer speed support. Furthermore, interested gamers can opt for a 2TB or 5TB variant. Those looking to add some portability to their gaming sessions can make use of this game drive's features to keep their favorite titles within reach anywhere.

3) Sony - WHRF400 RF Wireless Headphones at $79.99

Want to grab budget-friendly wireless headphones with good range and battery life? The Sony WHRF400 RF Wireless Headphones are now available at $79.99, which is $40 less than its original price point, on Best Buy and is one of the best deals to grab this Black Friday.

The aforementioned wireless headphones are specially designed for home-theater experiences. Its wireless support extends up to 150 meters, letting users enjoy movies and music from a comfortable distance. Moreover, these headphones last up to 30 hours on a single charge, which is an impressive battery life at this price point.

2) JBL - 2.0-Channel Soundbar with Dolby Digital at $99.99

Looking to grab a bass-heavy sound bar this Black Friday? The JBL Soundbar comes with two distinct channels for stereo sound and is powered by a Dolby Digital system that offers an immersive experience, be it for cinematic or gaming needs.

The JBL 2.0 Channel Soundbar is available at $99.99 ($100 discount), thanks to the Black Friday deal on Best Buy. This soundbar features two full-range audio drivers that ensure quality music and also supports Bluetooth streaming for easy connectivity.

1) Apple - AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) at $99.99

Best Buy is presently featuring an intriguing $30 discount on the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods. One can grab this versatile audio device for less than $100 now, courtesy of a Black Friday deal available on Best Buy.

The 2nd-generation AirPods are powered by Apple's H1 headphone chip, which lets users access Siri hands-free. These premium Bluetooth-based earbuds are carefully designed to ensure user comfort and crystal-clear sound at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade from earphones or earbuds, the Apple 2nd-generation AirPods may be one of the best choices at the moment.

