Black Friday Sale: Top 5 Amazon deals under $100

With numerous deals being offered as part of the ongoing Black Friday season, Amazon, like many other major online retailers, is running massive discounts on several products. As a result, the e-commerce site has been flooded with deals on tech products.

Various items from different categories have been discounted on Amazon, which means that finding the best deals can be difficult for interested readers. Therefore, this list was put together to help shoppers find the best deals on the popular website.

This list includes items from smart home gadgets to smartphones and storage devices. There will likely be something useful for anyone looking for gadgets under $100 during this Black Friday season.

A guide to securing the best sub-$100 Black Friday deals on Amazon today

5) Samsung MUF-256AB/AM FIT PLUS 256 GB flash drive ($24.99)

The Samsung MUF-256AB/AM FIT PLUS 256 GB flash drive (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung MUF-256AB/AM FIT PLUS 256 GB flash drive has been massively discounted on Amazon in the ongoing sale. Offered in a gunmetal gray finish, the device is a solid compact flash drive for regular users. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, it offers transfer speeds of up to 400 MB/s.

In this Black Friday sale on Amazon, users can purchase the device for $25 instead of its hefty $85 regular price tag.

4) Crucial X8 1 TB portable SSD ($89.99)

The Crucial X8 1 TB portable SSD (Image via Amazon)

The Crucial X8 1 TB portable SSD has been discounted by a considerable margin on Amazon. Like the flash drive listed above, this storage device boasts USB 3.0 as well. It offers both USB Type-A and Type-C connectivity for maximum compatibility and convenience, with this SSD hitting transfer speeds of up to 1050 MB/s.

While the 1 TB variant is generally priced at $110, users can pick it up for $89.99 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Amazon. The 2 TB variant has a larger discount margin of $80, but interested readers will have to spend $150 on it.

3) Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In with 2nd gen Echo Show 5 ($89.99)

The Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In with 2nd gen Echo Show 5 (Image via Amazon)

Amazon offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In and the 2nd Gen Echo Show 5 together as a bundle, allowing users to monitor the camera's feed on the Echo in real time using the Live View app. Furthermore, the Echo device can be set up with Alexa to enjoy additional features.

Techhead @techheadng Good day, Tech Bros and Sis, this one is for you. Organize your day with the echo show 5, work seamlessly and never forget anything. This device is currently on a discount valid from now till the 14th of November. Don’t dull twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Good day, Tech Bros and Sis, this one is for you. Organize your day with the echo show 5, work seamlessly and never forget anything. This device is currently on a discount valid from now till the 14th of November. Don’t dull twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0zqkaug6Tw

While this bundle would normally set one back by $184.98, it is being offered at a 51% discount for just $89.99 in the ongoing Black Friday sale.

2) Nokia G10 unlocked smartphone ($99.00)

The Nokia G10 unlocked smartphone (Image via Amazon)

The Nokia G10 smartphone has dropped to less than $100 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Amazon. The famed Finnish company's budget smartphone uses the Helio G25 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space. Being an ultra-budget device, it has a 720p display, which is sub-standard in comparison to 2022's standards.

Although the smartphone compromises on a few elements, it packs other relevant features that make it a superb sub-$100 device for late 2022. Currently, it can be picked up for $99.99 in this Black Friday sale.

1) Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds ($99.99)

The Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds (Image via Amazon)

The Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds have been discounted by 41% in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Amazon. This audio device offers HearID active noise cancelation, Hi-Res audio, Fusion Comfort, and boasts a solid battery life of 32 hours. Interested buyers can choose between four different colors of the earbuds.

Although the MSRP of the device is $170, it can be picked up for $99.99 on Amazon today.

