Black Friday deals: Apple MacBook Pro best prices and where to buy them

Looking to purchase a new Apple MacBook Pro this Black Friday? Although the date is yet to arrive, popular retailers have been listing early Black Friday deals on in-demand products for the past few weeks. Fans are expected to come across exciting discounts on Apple products, especially when it comes to its premium laptop computer model.

Black Friday is undoubtedly a popular annual event that shopping enthusiasts look forward to. This year, the pre-holiday festival will be celebrated on November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Presently, fans can take advantage of exciting early Black Friday discounts on the Apple MacBook Pro through popular online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. This article will list a few noteworthy deals in the next section.

Here are some current Black Friday deals and expected discounts for Apple MacBook Pro

The Apple MacBook Pro is one of the best-selling premium notebook brands, providing fans with the perfect balance of chic and sophistication. It features many variants; one can choose to go with the base model or customize their machines according to the power and software they need.

The 13" MacBook Pro is the newest model in the series and features the latest M2 chip. You can also grab the 14" MacBook Pro or its 16" variant. These models are either powered by the M1 Pro or the M1 Max chips. Users can choose from a range of available options in terms of storage and memory.

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering good early Black Friday discounts on the Apple MacBook Pro. Here are some offers that are available at the moment:

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) at $1,599 (20% discount) 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) at $1,999 (20% discount) 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Max chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) at $2,299 (15% discount) 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Max chip with 10‑core CPU and 32‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) at $3,199 (9% discount) 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage at $1,149 (12% discount)

Amazon may list further discounts on the product line in the days to come.

Best Buy

Popular retailer Best Buy is also offering early Black Friday deals on the MacBook Pro line. Here are some offers that are available at the moment:

MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop - Apple M2 chip, 8GB Memory, and 512GB SSD at $1,299 ($200 discount on all available storage, memory, and CPU variants) MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop - Apple M2 chip, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD at $1,149 ($150 discount) MacBook Pro 16" Laptop - Apple M1 Max chip at $450 discount MacBook Pro 16" Laptop - Apple M1 Pro chip at $500 discount MacBook Pro 14" Laptop - Apple M1 Pro chip at $400 discount

Best Buy may list further discounts on the product line in the days to come.

Other retailers are yet to list any considerable Black Friday discounts on the MacBook Pro line. This may change as the date draws near.

