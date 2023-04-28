Where to get the limited edition Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red? Price, shade and more explored

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red is a limited edition product that Tilbury launched to mark the historic moment of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation. Tilbury will be donating 100% of the sales proceeds of Coronation Red to The Prince's Trust to honor their work on this special occasion.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red was launched ahead of The Prince's Trust's Gala that was held in New York. Tilbury announced the new shade before attending the gala as an ambassador for the trust.

The limited edition shade is available on Charlotte Tilbury's website for $38. Since the product is soon to run out of stock, one should purchase it now while they still have the chance.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red is a deep crimson red shade

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red (Image via Charlotte Tilbury website)

Coronation Red is not just a great shade to add to the makeup collection. The gorgeous packaging for the limited edition shade deserves a spot in everyone's vanity.

The red lipstick comes in stunning rhinestone-studded packaging, using the iconic Charlotte Tilbury gold-tinted packaging as a base. Unlike the rest of the Matte Revolution lipsticks, Coronation Red's lipstick bullet comes embossed with a lip mark that pairs beautifully with the signature Matte Revolution bullet shape.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red has a deep crimson red shade that gives the lips a "royal kiss of color," as the brand claims. It is a gorgeous crimson that works well with all skin tones and gives one a classic red pout.

This lipstick shade is perfect for a bold lip makeup look and the formula helps give the lips a crisp line to define it beautifully. The product gives the lips a flawless finish by helping with the appearance of fine lines.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red (Image via Charlotte Tilbury website)

Matte Revolution lipstick is one of Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling products. It features a comfortable matte formula that is long-lasting and highly moisturizing to the lips. It helps smoothen out the fine lines to give one a smooth lip makeup look, making it the perfect lip product for all age groups.

The lipstick uses orchid and achiote extracts to provide the lip with deep nourishment. They also have antioxidant properties, shielding against damage caused by environmental aggressors. The formula is infused with light-reflecting pigment particles to give the lips a healthy dose of color in one swipe.

The lip product also uses triglycerides for a smoothening effect and helps the product last longer due to its preservative qualities. A unique blend of oils and waxes ensures the lipstick has a moisturizing effect on the lip and helps one wear it comfortably for longer periods.

For the perfect lip makeup look, Charlotte suggests pairing Coronation Red with her Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Crazy in Love. Use the lip liner to outline the lip, to prevent any bleeding of the lipstick. She recommends filling in using the lip liner first and then following up with the lipstick for a super long-lasting lip makeup look.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red retails for $38 and is exclusive to the Charlotte Tilbury website. The shade is only available in the US, Canada, and UK.

