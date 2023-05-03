Where to get L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick? Price, shades and more explored

As part of L'Oréal's Summer 2023 Collection, the beauty brand recently launched the L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick.

The Infallible range is one of the most in-demand lines of L'Oréal, and it already consists of the L'Oréal Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick. Compared to the Pro Matte lipstick, the new liquid lipstick promises a powdery matte finish for a flawless lip makeup look.

The L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick retails for $11.17 on Amazon and comes in chic packaging that anybody would love to have as part of their vanity.

L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick lasts up to 16 hours

L'Oréal's new liquid lipstick has a beautiful, silky matte finish that leaves the lips looking flawless. With a single swipe, the lip product provides enough pigment to give opaque coverage to the lips. With great color pay-off, the lipstick is perfect for a bold lip and works especially well with a full glam makeup look.

The liquid lipstick comes with a precise doe-foot applicator that will help you line your lips perfectly for a sharp lip makeup look. The lipstick is both transfer-proof and smudge-resistant, making it perfect for all-day wear. With a promise of up to 16 hours of stay, this lip product will have the lips looking snatched throughout the day with minimal touch-ups.

L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick has a beautiful powdery matte finish that fills the lines on the lips for a seamless lip makeup look. It comes in 12 different shades that work perfectly for all skin tones.

Pay Day has a deep purple shade.

Wine Not? has a beautiful plum-red color.

True Romance is a gorgeous deep red hue.

French Kiss is brighter than True Romance and comes in a true red tint.

Road Tripping has a brownish-red shade.

Shopping Spree is a dusty rose pink.

Tropical Vacay comes in a pastel pink hue.

Lazy Sunday has a brownish-pink tint to it.

Major Crush is a fabulous brown that will be perfect for a bold lip.

Snooze Your Alarm has a light brown hue.

Breakfast in Bed is great for a nude lip makeup look with a darker pinkish nude.

Fairytale Ending is a lighter variant of Breakfast in Bed and is also perfect for a nude lip.

The brand recommends applying the lipstick from the middle of the lips to the outer corners for the best results. One can even use the tip of the applicator to line their lips and then fill them in for a more precise application. The product is super lightweight and doesn't feather into the lines on the lips.

L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

The L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is infused with hyaluronic acid for the product to feel comfortable on the lips even if one wears it for a longer period. It leaves the lips feeling hydrated and does not dry them out like other mattifying lip products.

The L'Oréal Infallible Le Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick comes in 12 irresistible shades that leave behind a matte finish. With matte makeup seeing a comeback, this is the perfect lip makeup product to have as part of your makeup bag. One can grab the product from Amazon for $11.17. Since it is exclusive to the platform as of now, it would be best to grab the product before the stock runs out.

