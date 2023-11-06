"New day new records": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Jungkook becomes the most awarded K-pop soloist in MTV EMAs history

BTS Jungkook set the music world ablaze as he recently added another historic feat to his name. The singer became the most awarded Korean solo artist in the entire history of MTV Europe Music Awards, on November 6, 2023. Since his debut as a Korean solo artist on July 14, 2023, with his debut single SEVEN which also featured the American rapper, Latto, Jungkook has been raking up awards and shattering music chart records.

Evidently, the BTS fandom is on cloud nine to see one of their favorite Bangtan members bring home one award after another. A fan, @User2024153584 even tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that they "can't keep up with all the records & achievements he made."

The 26-year-old singer of Standing Next To You received three nominations for 2023, becoming the most nominated Korean/K-Pop soloist. His smash summer single, SEVEN (feat. Latto), earned him nominations for Song of the Year, Best K-pop, and Biggest Fans in the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, which was scheduled to be held on November 6, 2023, KST in Paris.

On November 6, 2023, KST, the Standing Next To You singer won Best K-Pop and Best Song with SEVEN (feat. Latto) at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

"He is bigger than Kpop": Fans hail Jungkook as the biggest popstar due to his massive success as soloist

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, MTV gave a formal confirmation of BTS Jungkook's performance during the award ceremony of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards which was scheduled to be held in Paris on November 5 EST (November 6, 2023, KST).

In addition, on October 3, 2023, the information of Jungkook having been nominated in three categories for the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, or EMAs, became available when the list of nominees for the event—which was supposed to take place in Paris—was made public by Billboard Brazil.

The announcement led to the singer trending globally on X as fans were ecstatic to hear the news. However, the award ceremony was called off due to unforeseen circumstances. As reported by The Guardian on October 19, 2023, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the "volatility of world events" were cited as the grounds for the cancellation of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards in France.

Meanwhile, Jungkook became the most awarded Korean solo artist in the history of MTV EMA, surpassing PSY and BLACKPINK Lisa. K-Pop soloist PSY was the first Asian artist to win at the MTV Europe Music Awards. In 2012, PSY won the MTV EMA in the category of Best Music Video for his single Gangnam Style in 2012, which introduced the world to K-Pop music as the song rose to No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK Lisa was the first K-Pop female solo artist to win an MTV Europe Music Award. She won the award in 2022 for Best K-Pop category for her solo debut single LALISA released on September 10, 2021.

Following Jungkook's win, the BTS ARMY flooded Twitter as they lavished praises on the Standing Next To You singer and hailed him as the "biggest popstar" and "main pop boy."

Jungkook released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. It broke multiple records within an hour of its worldwide release. In an hour, eight tracks from his album grabbed the top 8 positions on the Top 10 US iTunes Chart as well as in over 70 countries. Furthermore, he became the first K-Pop soloist and the first Asian act to do so in the history of iTunes.