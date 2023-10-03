“I thought it was going to be sexier than this”: BLACKPINK Lisa’ mom’s reaction to her Crazy Horse show as per Thai MC Woody sends fans into a frenzy

Lisa from BLACKPINK has wrapped up her three-day show at Paris' renowned Crazy Horse Cabaret on September 30, 2023. One of the notable celebrities who attended Lisa's Crazy Horse performance was the Thai MC Vuthithorn "Woody" Milintachinda.

After her performance, Woody posted a detailed account of the event on his Instagram and revealed Lisa's mother's unexpected reaction to her daughter's performance.

“I thought it was going to be hotter than this," Lisa's mother said to Woody.

The Thai MC, Woody, revealed further in his Instagram post what Lisa's mother thought of the performance as she performed her last show for the evening on September 30, 2023.

He mentioned that the globally acclaimed rapper's mother, who cheered for her daughter the entire time, was the one who provided the performance with the loudest audience support.

Prior to her performance, Woody learned that the BLACKPINK member was a fan of Crazy Horse and that she had always considered it to be a challenge to perform like one of the Crazy Horse dancers.

Being 26 years old, she made the decision that this would be the optimal moment in her life to do it.

The BLACKPINK megastar, who is also known for her solo Money, proved her flexibility as an artist as she fearlessly stepped outside of her comfort zone. She showcased her limitless skills and establish herself as an international star beyond the borders of South Korea's K-Pop.

BLACKPINK Lisa's global influence and stardom helped strengthen Crazy Horse's appeal

The Thai MC went on to say that the Crazy Horse management was particularly thrilled to have the international celebrity perform at their legendary theater. They believed the Money rapper's presence helped the storied theatre instantly appeal to a new generation, strengthening interest in the prestigious Paris burlesque that was established in 1951.

Each of these events drew prominent people from all over the world to experience Lisa's iconic performance in the venue's production, Totally Crazy.

Since Totally Crazy honored its 70th anniversary of Crazy Horse performances, it seemed only appropriate for a global star like Lisa to perform at the legendary venue.

BLINKs were thrilled to know the BLACKPINK main dancer and rapper's mother's reaction to her performances and showered praises to see a mother supporting her daughter relentlessly.

As a result, Crazy Horse Cabaret had five completely sold-out shows on September 28, 29, and 30, which were attended by notable VIP guests from across the world such as BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie, along with Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, Rosalia, and the entire Arnault family.

Furthermore, on September 30, 2023, in order to accommodate BLACKPINK's Jennie, fans witnessed her arrival during the Money rapper's final performance at Crazy Horse in the same airport outfit.

This led the netizens to conjecture that she could have delayed her last show so that her friend and bandmate Jennie could see her performance.

On a similar account, Jennie and Jisoo are reportedly establishing their own agencies rather than continuing to work for YG Entertainment.

Additionally, Lisa is also departing from YG Entertainment as per reports while Rosé is speculated to have renewed her contract with the same company.

Amidst various speculations, YG Entertainment has officially stated that nothing has been finalized and discussions are still going on with the BLACKPINK members.

Despite everything, BLINKs were thrilled about the Money rapper's performance at the Crazy Horse Cabaret and represented a united front to show support and appreciation for her solo endeavors.