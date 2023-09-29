“Here she is!”: BLACKPINK Lisa’s Crazy Horse cabaret show appearance in Paris leaves fans awestruck

BLACKPINK Lisa broke multiple stereotypes that encompass K-Pop as she performed her first of the three shows in the legendary boudoir-themed venue in Paris, CRAZY HORSE CABARET, on September 28, 2023. Dashing through the world, the BLACKPINK icon declared her arrival on the international stage as a solo artist who is set to revolutionize the music world.

With just 1,000 seats available, the theater boasts a cozy and exclusive atmosphere. However, more than 50,000 fans tried to obtain tickets for the shows at the famed venue that is situated right beside the famous fashion luxury houses Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy.

To put it in more context, the CRAZY HORSE CABARET in Paris holds a legacy of dance artists and their artistry through boudoir performances. Since it was revealed that BLACKPINK's Lisa will perform at Paris' famed burlesque theater CRAZY HORSE, the internet has been ablaze with both favorable and adverse opinions on what it means for one of Asia's favorite artists to bare everything on stage.

"Can't wait for this to finally happen": Lisa posts on Instagram about her show at the legendary CRAZY HORSE

On September 5, 2023, the famed cabaret at Avenue George V in Paris declared that BLACKPINK Lisa would play five shows as the opening act on September 28, 29, and 30. Being a huge fan of the cabaret herself, BLACKPINK Lisa performed in numerous portions with the troupe and as solo and recreated two songs Crisis, What Crisis? and But I am a Good Girl from the famed cabaret’s repertoire.

The other two remaining of the rapper’s shows are scheduled for September 29 and 30, 2023. Earlier the global star from BLACKPINK had posted about it on September 27, 2023, which sent her fans into a state of frenzy.

The iconic venue was a vision of Alain Bernardin, an artist, who established CRAZY HORSE in 1951. Standing as an epitome of art that was revolutionized decades back, it is situated at an eloquent location just off the Champs Élysées, next to fashion giants such as YSL, Givenchy, and Balenciaga.

Furthermore, according to the New York Post, Bernardin was captivated by American burlesque showgirls and was convinced it was time to elevate the cabaret shows famed in Paris, such as those at Moulin Rouge, into an art form.

Besides, the Money rapper from globally acclaimed group BLACKPINK had first posted a teaser about her shows at CRAZY HORSE CABARET on her official Instagram profile on September 26 leading to the final reveal on September 27.

Lalisa Manobal, who goes by her stage name Lisa, is not the first star to perform at CRAZY HORSE's iconic cabaret venue. Globally renowned stars including Beyoncé, Pamela Anderson, and Dita Von Teese have all performed 'Le Crazy' dances before her.

"Beautiful and sweet": Fans lavish praise on Lisa as she walks out of the venue to meet her fans after the CRAZY HORSE show

On September 28, 2023, the Money rapper-singer made an exciting entrance on the world-famous Paris cabaret scene when she hit the stage at the legendary Crazy Horse. Apparently, CRAZY HORSE searches peaked on Google all across the globe on September 29, 2023, morning due to the rapper's global influence.

On top of that, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé attended the Money rapper-singer's show at the CRAZY HORSE and cheered for their team member's debut on the iconic stage. As a true ambassador for Dior, Jisoo was in Paris to attend the Dior show on September 27, 2023, at the Paris Fashion Week while Rosé was at the Yves Saint Laurent show on the same day as their brand ambassador.

Due to Lisa's exceptional talent and alluring demeanour, her debut night of performances was a success. Fans who were fortunate enough to obtain tickets raved about her performance on social media.

Furthermore, the Money rapper hasn't renewed her contract with YG Entertainment and traveled to Paris for her schedule all by herself. On September 25, 2023, fans noticed the BLACKPINK rapper and main dancer at Seoul's Incheon airport without her manager or bodyguards. This added more fuel to the speculations that Lisa may leave and sign with some other agencies.

In addition, it is said that Jennie and Jisoo will no longer work for YG Entertainment and will instead launch their own agencies. Despite all of it, what remains intact is the support and love that the BLINKs shower on the four members as they cheer for the girls' successful future and their forthcoming projects as solo or as a group.