BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen at the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, traveling alone without any YG Entertainment staff on September 24, 2023. She discreetly traveled without alerting the media or her fans, yet her exit wasn't unnoticed. Following that, she was seen in Paris with only a small group of security guards.

Expand Tweet

The Money singer-rapper is set to make history at the end of September 2023 as she would reportedly become the first K-Pop icon to play at Paris' storied Crazy Horse Paris Cabaret. When Lisa left Incheon International Airport on September 24 for her performance, she was not accompanied by any YG employees or management.

The Money rapper-singer is managing her schedule without the help of YG employees, which has piqued people's attention since the worldwide girl group BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment's contract renewal status has come up for discussion.

"The manager did not go with her": Fans are shocked to see Lisa travel by herself with no bodyguards or managers

Various rumors indicate that BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment are currently in negotiations to extend their contract. The ambiguity is increased because YG Entertainment has not yet released a conclusive response. Given this circumstance, fans have various theories about the maknae of the group flying alone without staff or management.

Rumors suggest that BLACKPINK members did not extend their contract with YG Entertainment, and Lisa's appearance at the airport has further fueled the speculations.

Expand Tweet

On September 20, 2023, the overseas news outlet Star.setn claimed that an American musical company offered Lisa $37.7 million in exchange for an exclusive deal. The exclusivity agreement BLACKPINK had with YG Entertainment expired in August 2023.

When there were several rumors that Lisa would sign with other agencies, fans couldn't help but celebrate. BLINKs were incensed by her lone presence without any security at the Incheon airport on September 24, 2023, and they voiced their sentiments on social media, urging the megastar to leave YG Entertainment.

"Maybe the rumour is true": Fans get more suspicious about BLACKPINK renewing its contract

Fans hope Lisa won't re-sign with the company because she has consistently endured persecution from the agency. They want her to make the best decision for herself. Her fans also want her to join the American label, which has allegedly offered the Money rapper-singer a worthy deal since it would advance her career.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On September 25, 2023, News1 reported that Jennie and Jisoo are discussing establishing their independent management agencies to manage their respective solo endeavors independently. However, YG Entertainment hasn't confirmed anything yet and told Seoul Sports that contract negotiations with the members are ongoing.

BLACKPINK, who debuted in 2016, recently celebrated their 7th anniversary, coinciding with contract extension negotiations. BLACKPINK attracted almost 1.8 million spectators throughout the world tour that commenced in October, taking place in 34 locations and 66 performances.

Whether BLACKPINK will remain affiliated with YG Entertainment is in the spotlight as they still lead the worldwide K-pop popularity and make history.