"Jennie went straight from the airport": Fans enraptured as the singer attended Lisa's last day show at the prestigious CRAZY HORSE CABARET in Paris

BLACKPINK’s Jennie turned heads on September 30, 2023, as she glided through Seoul’s Incheon airport for Paris. Netizens gushed over her gorgeous outfit and chic hairstyle before traveling to Paris for the Chanel SS24 fashion show.

Images of Jennie in the media show her looking flawlessly casual in an all-black attire, complemented by a chic Chanel purse. Further, her wavy bangs and long, black hair enhanced her understated style.

However, what stole the light was her heading straight for the Crazy Horse Cabaret from the airport on September 30, 2023. BLINKs—the fandom moniker of BLACKPINK—cheered both on the streets of Paris and the internet as Jennie arrived at the Crazy Horse to show support for her long-time friend and bandmate, Lisa.

Lalisa Manobal, who goes by her stage name Lisa, performed at the esteemed burlesque venue of the Crazy Horse Cabaret on September 28, 2023, which witnessed BLACKPINK Jisoo and Rosé, among many other VIP guests like Austin Butler with Kaia Gerber, Rosalia, and the second wealthiest family in the world—The Arnault.

It was a sight to behold when fans saw Jennie arrive at Lisa's last show at the Crazy Horse in the same airport on the evening of September 30. It made the netizens speculate on various things, such as a flight delay, due to which Jennie must have headed straight to the venue wearing the same outfit.

“She made it”: Fans cheered and speculated that Jennie must’ve run through the airport to make it to Lisa’s show on time

Furthermore, fans also observed that Lisa's last show on September 30 was delayed by thirty minutes, leading them to speculate if it was because of Jennie and her reportedly delayed flight. Others hailed and lauded the friendship between the girls, which is a rare sight in the competitive environment of the entertainment industry among peers.

The BLINKs flooded Twitter/X as they expressed their happiness for both Lisa performing at the Crazy Horse Cabaret and the Solo singer's presence to support her "friend."

For the uninitiated, Crazy Horse Cabaret is a prestigious burlesque situated at Avenue George V, just off the Champs Élysées, and beside renowned luxury fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, and Balenciaga.

Established by Alain Bernardin in 1951, the legendary Crazy Horse has a legacy of boudoir-themed dance performances and is only frequented by the stalwarts of the fashion and entertainment industries.

Besides, before Lisa, prominent celebrities like Beyoncé, Pamela Anderson, and Dita Von Teese had all performed 'Le Crazy' at the acclaimed venue. Beyond K-pop, Lisa's performances at Crazy Horse solidified her position as a global superstar.

Lisa, a multi-talented pop and fashion diva who supports the empowerment of women, has more than 100 million millennial and Gen Z admirers globally.

Furthermore, fans also saw Lisa at the after-party of Crazy Horse Cabaret on September 30, 2023, as one of the X users, @lisarihh, posted the clip where Lisa is reportedly enjoying herself among her friends.

In other news, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo are reportedly leaving YG Entertainment, resulting in a 30% decline in the company's stock prices. While Rosé has been reported to have renewed her exclusive contract with YGE, as per Seoul Sports, Lisa was seen traveling alone to Paris without any YGE staff before her Crazy Horse show on September 25, 2023.

Amid the rising uncertainties of the group's future with YG Entertainment, the girls are constantly giving stellar appearances and iconic shows individually all across the globe. It is a testament to the quartet's devotion to their fans and dedication to their individual solo art.