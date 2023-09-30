"Wow that's great": Fans go berserk as VIP guests from Tyga to Jung Hoyeon were reportedly spotted attending BLACKPINK Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris Day 2

Lisa from BLACKPINK garnered media attention with her Crazy Horse Paris Day-2 performance on September 29, 2023. Fan sightings in the VIP area revealed that several of her famous pals attended it, especially for her. The Money rapper-singer took the stage at the longstanding Crazy Horse on September 28, 2023, making a spectacular debut on the renowned Paris cabaret scene.

Expand Tweet

Global celebrities were spotted on the first day of her show, which continued even in the second show, which was held on September 29, 2023. Reportedly, big names such as Selena Gomez, Brazilian model Cindy Mellow, Squid Game actress Hoyeon Jung, Chinese actress Angelababy, Tyga, Jenny Zhang, and Ellis Ahn, among others.

Furthermore, Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of Tag Heuer—who is speculated to be romantically involved with Lisa—reportedly also came to see the show on the second day. The entire Arnault family was reported to have attended Lisa's Crazy Horse's first show on September 28, 2023.

Fans are ecstatic about Lisa performing at the Crazy Horse and curious to know about the rumored VIP guest list

The guest list doesn't come as a surprise as due to Lisa's global popularity, Crazy Horse searches peaked on Google on September 29, 2023. It also has to do with the fact that BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé were also sighted on the first show to support their team member on her first show at Crazy Horse on September 28, 2023.

Additionally, BLINKs took social media by storm. They gushed over the BLACKPINK rapper for shedding off the K-Pop restrictions and taking her solo artistry on the international forum with such a bold act of courage.

Fans took to the comments section of @KnewsDigital post to react to it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While it is not permitted to videotape the event, fans are anxious to merely catch a glance at the Money rapper's attire and appearance at the occasion, as mentioned earlier. Fans who could get tickets to the exclusive and private show of only 1,000 could see the Thai singer and claim to have witnessed VIPs who came only to see Lisa perform.

Lalisa Manobal of BLACKPINK created history by performing at Crazy Horse Cabaret as the first Korean idol

Lalisa Manobal, better known by her stage name, Lisa, is not the first prominent individual to take the stage at the renowned cabaret venue owned by CRAZY HORSE. 'Le Crazy' dances have been performed even before the Korean idol by international giant celebrities including Beyoncé, Pamela Anderson, and Dita Von Teese. However, the BLACKPINK idol from Thailand became the first idol ever to grace the stage of Crazy Horse.

Furthermore, renowned stars such as the Hollywood celebrities Kaia Gerber and her beau Austin Butler, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia, Thai actress-model Thanaerng, the entire Arnault family along with Rosé and Jisoo were present on the first day of the show on September 29.

Reportedly, the Money rapper donned a black bikini with a pink wig in one of her performances and then flaunted a black wig with another bikini outfit for another sequence.

Expand Tweet

On the scheduled three days of the shows at the prestigious burlesque Crazy Horse, the BLACKPINK rapper would perform five sequences as the opening act at the legendary cabaret on Avenue George V in Paris, alongside performing songs from the cabaret's repertoire, such as Crisis, What Crisis?, and But I am a Good Girl.

The last of the Money rapper’s shows is scheduled for September 30, 2023. Earlier, the global star from BLACKPINK performed at the legendary Crazy Horse Cabaret on September 28 and 29.