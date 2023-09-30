"A sneak peak of her crazy horse outfit": Fans go gaga over Rosalía's latest Instagram update with Lisa

On the second day of BLACKPINK'S Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris show, Spanish singer Rosalía was spotted at the event to showcase her support for the singer who was going to deliver her much-awaited performance.

Crazy Horse Paris is a famous carbaret in Paris, known for its artistic nude performances and has been joined by Lisa for five consecutive shows in the course of three days.

While filming of the event is prohibited, fans are desperate to catch even a glimpse of Lisa's outfits and appearance at the aforementioned event. However fans were able to get a glimpse of the Thai singer through an Instagram post uploaded by one of her close friend, Rosalía, where she was pouting along with fellow BLACKPINK members.

In the picture, the eagle-eyed fans noticed the red color outfit donned by the Lisa and they couldn't get enough of it.

Fans can't get enough Rosalía's Instagram post about Lisa

The post uploaded by the singer features a series of pictures that showcase how Rosalia's day went, from attending a fashion event to finally making it to Lisa's dance performance. In the selfie with the MONEY singer, the other BLACKPINK members, including Jisoo and Rosé, are also featured.

Fans were thankful to the Spanish singer for providing a glimpse of Lisa to satisfy their curiosity about her appearance at the event. In the picture, she was wearing heavy makeup and a red-colored wig, pouting with her friends who were also in the photo.

As for her outfit, it seemed like she was wearing a red ensemble, but since the picture was in landscape mode, fans were content with the few shots of the singer they could see. She shared a sneak-peak of the aforementioned event on Instagram.

Moreover, after the first day of the performance, fans were able to obtain a group picture from the cabaret where Lisa was visible among the Crazy Horse performers, smiling widely and wearing the event's attire.

Check out how fans are reacting to the Rosalía's latest Instagram update with Lisa:

For the following two days, fans have been lining up outside the event just to catch a glimpse of the idol. After concluding the event, she always interacts with her fans, signing autographs for them and receiving their gifts with a wide smile.

Fans love how even after a long day, she makes sure to make time for the those who await her outside the Crazy Horse cabaret.

Fans who have been following the MONEY singer's Crazy Horse Paris performance on social media are now regretting not attending the event in person to witness the historic performances of the idol.

Meanwhile, those who were fortunate enough to attend her performance can't stop bragging about how beautiful she looked in real life while performing the art.

She performed many well-known shows at the event, including But I'm a Good Girl, Miss Astra is Back, Crisis? What Crisis! and others. She is set to deliver her last performance at Crazy Horse on September 30, 2023.