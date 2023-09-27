"Makes history again": Fans rejoice as Lisa earns new Guinness World Record for the first solo K-pop track artist to reach 1B streams on Spotify

On September 27, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa made history by earning a new Guinness World Record as the first solo K-pop track artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with her track MONEY.

According to Guinness World Records:

"She’s got 10.68 million monthly Spotify listeners, and as of September 21, “MONEY” has amassed 1,002,683,408 streams."

"And less than two years later, it’s been played more than ONE BILLION times by her fans around the globe."

As the idol received her 8th Guinness World Record, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to celebrate the new achievement by the BLACKPINK member, showering her with praise. They stated that she had once again made history, adding to the many other records to her name.

'I'm so proud of her": Fans are celebrating Lisa's latest achievement

As BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes the only solo K-pop artist to accumulate one billion streams on Spotify, fans are filled with pride for her accomplishment. They took to social media to celebrate various achievements of the idol and stated that she's the only K-Pop idol to hold eight Guinness World Records. According to the Guinness World Records and World Music Awards, Lisa has the following eight awards:

1st solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards 1st solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards 1st album by a solo K-Pop artist to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify Fastest solo K-Pop Artist to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify Most views of a new music video release from a solo artist in 24 hours on YouTube Most viewed music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist Most followers on Instagram for a K-Pop artist First K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify

This is how fans are reacting as Lisa became the first solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify:

As the Thai rapper earned her eighth Guinness World Record, fans are stating that she's unstoppable and will continue to break and make more records in the future. They say they will continue to support her in her future endeavors.

From longest-charting song to performing at Crazy Horse in Paris

MONEY was released as part of the rapper's debut single album Lalisa, which was released in 2021 and gained worldwide praise from fans. The song features an American rap style where the singer boasts about being wealthy and having lots of money. Bekuh Boom and Vince co-wrote the song, composed by 24 and R.Tee.

It is also the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo K-pop female artist.

In other news, Lisa is gearing up to showcase her never-before-seen performance at the prestigious Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris, where she will deliver five exclusive performances. While fans are excited about her unique performances, they are also feeling a bit sad because filming inside the cabaret is prohibited, and no pictures are allowed by the organizers.

The show revolves around the theme of nude performances, where dancers immerse themselves in their acts.

Lisa is set to perform over three days at the Crazy Horse Paris on September 28, 29, and 30.