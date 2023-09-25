"I will take this as a crazy horse spoiler": Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest Instagram update

On September 25, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa updated fans on Instagram by posting pictures and videos. Her shadow was visible in these posts, showcasing several sensual dance postures, sending fans into a frenzy. These pictures and videos were taken from behind the scenes of her solo performances of LALISA and MONEY at Coachella 2023.

As soon as the idol shared these captivating pictures and videos on her Instagram, fans began to speculate that she might be teasing them about her upcoming performance at Crazy Horse Paris while sharing the videos from her solo performance. These posts raised excitement about her forthcoming show at the cabaret.

Crazy Horse de Paris is one of the most prestigious cabarets in Paris, known for featuring outstanding performances by nude female dancers and showcasing a diverse range of magic throughout.

When the news about her performing at this Parisian cabaret was made, fans couldn't contain their anticipation, trying to predict the performance the idol would deliver. Consequently, Lisa's latest Instagram post has heightened the enthusiasm, and fans are treating the Coachella videos as a spoiler for her upcoming performance at the cabaret.

"OH MY GOD!": Fans can't get enough of Lisa's latest Instagram update

As Lisa shared videos and photos from her solo performances, bathed in blue light that highlighted her shadow while striking various dance poses, fans were ecstatic. Some initially mistook the Instagram post as practice videos for her upcoming shows at Crazy Horse. Devoted fans clarified that it was footage from her solo intro performance at Coachella 2023.

Once the confusion subsided, fans began to anticipate the upcoming performances. They wondered if they could handle it if the shows were anything like the recent Instagram post. Others expressed their confidence that the rapper would dazzle in her performances and couldn't wait to see her at Crazy Horse.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the video. Look at how they are reacting to the recent Instagram post by the MONEY singer.

More about Lisa's performance at Crazy Horse de Paris

The rapper is scheduled to perform several classics at Crazy Horse, including the theater's original performances such as I'm a Good Girl and Crisis? What Crisis? among others. At the Crazy Horse Paris, she will deliver five exclusive performances over three days.

Upon the announcement of thr BLACKPINK member's five shows at the art theater, some individuals started protesting, expressing their discontent with the idol's participation. In response, devoted fans dismissed these baseless rumors, stating they shouldn't spread false information because of a few haters and trolls.

They took to social media to show their unwavering support for the idol.

Moreover, filming at the Crazy Horse is strictly prohibited, and no one is allowed to record anything without prior permission from the organizers. The show has already stated that attendees of Lisa's performance must carry a valid identity card and show their entry ticket.

Additionally, gifts and flowers will not be accepted, except for the French fanbase, per the rules.

Fans also express sadness about being unable to watch the rapper's Crazy Horse performance online due to the strict filming prohibition. They hope the group members or the idol herself will update them with a few snapshots from her upcoming performances.

Lisa is set to perform at the cabaret mentioned above on September 28, 29, and 30.