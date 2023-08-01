On July 31, 2023, glimpses of W Korea's interview with BLACKPINK's Lisa landed on the internet, exciting fans about what her solo feature on the magazine has in store for them. Among the several things she talked about in the interview, she also shed light on her Coachella experience.

BLACKPINK made history by being the first Asian female band to perform at Coachella in April 2023. They went on to become the most talked-about act and eventually headline the festival. Given that it obviously stands as a touchstone moment for the group, Lisa shared that it changed her many perspectives on performing on stage.

She said,

"Coachella broadened my horizon of thoughts, and I think I found a way to fully enjoy the stage."

BLACKPINK's Lisa shares her Coachella experience and dishes about how it expanded her horizons as an artist

It was recently revealed that BLACKPINK's Lisa will grace the cover of W Korea for its August 2023 issue, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. Given that it's been a while since they got a deep dive into the members' individual perspectives and ideas, fans have been cherishing the magazine shoots and interviews they've been getting from BLACKPINK.

Naturally, W Korea's interview with Lisa was enlightening to many fans and helped them understand how such a successful and grand event affected the members. BLACKPINK's performance at the 2023 Coachella was the hottest topic of the town at one point and set several impressive records, making them one of the first Asian or female artists to ever grab those titles.

These were rightfully attached to them, given the grand and mesmerizing show they rolled out. While it was undoubtedly a successful show, the members were burdened by the need and duty to roll out their best performances. Lisa explains in her W Korea interview,

Things are different, and I know how audiences would react as I go up to the stage. I was even honored as the headliner of 2023. When I came down the stage, I kept crying. When I think about it, I had been feeling a good pressure before standing on the stage.

While it challenged her stance as a performer and a musician, the idol also expressed that she was massively inspired by the other artists who performed at the event.

Talking about how the event was an inspiring one, she said,

"Coachella was very inspiring, and I could recharge myself with positive energy. As I watched the performance of other musicians, I also thought about what I should try next time."

She also added that her 2023 Coachella experience helped her enjoy the stage better without being preoccupied with other duties and schedules.

"Before Coachella, I pondered how to enjoy the cycle of comeback, song release, practice, and next comeback. Coachella broadened my horizon of thoughts, and I think I found a way to fully enjoy the stage. I’m sure other BLACKPINK members experienced that too."

Given that BLACKPINK's Lisa and the other members have always stood as one of the best performers and artists in the industry, one can only ponder on the kind of performance that will roll out henceforth with their new experience influencing them.