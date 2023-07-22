“I really want to live for myself”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa reflects on her 26-year-old self in a recent interview with W Korea

BLACKPINK's Lisa, aka Lalisa Manobal, recently graced the cover of W Korea's August issue and participated in an exclusive interview with the magazine. The interview, which was conducted in English, was made available to global fans through W Korea's website on July 20, 2023. Meanwhile, her pictures for the magazine were released on July 14.

Reflecting on her life before being a K-pop star while talking about her present self, the 26-year-old singer told W Korea:

"I really want to live for myself. I don’t know why. Maybe it’s a puberty thing. I guess I am in my quarter life crisis (laughs)."

"To be happy (is my biggest ambition). These days, I try to take care of my own happiness more than anyone else. I decided to be faithful to my happiness within the line of not harming others." — Lisa via W Korea.

During the interview, Lisa also openly discussed her ambitions, life's turning points, true personality, concerts, and her affinity for CELINE. As such, the interview provided an insightful and heartwarming experience for her fans who read the latest publishings of Lisa.

BLACKPINK's Lisa candidly talks about her life in the recent interview with W Korea

On July 20, 2023, fans of BLACKPINK were delighted to witness yet another heartwarming interview with Lisa, whose responses to all the questions left fans impressed and touched. They praised her genuineness, confidence, and the sense of freedom she exuded through her candid answers. Throughout the interview, Lisa embraced her true self and openly discussed various aspects of her life.

The conversation began with the Money singer talking about the outfits she wore during the magazine's photoshoot. She effortlessly rocked a cowboy girl look, but she humorosly admitted that such outfits were not a regular part of her wardrobe. Lisa then playfully pointed out that the pants she wore were quite tight, which made her slightly uncomfortable. Yet, she took the opportunity to appreciate the collection designed by the artsitic director of CELINE, Hedi Slimane.

For Lisa, this type of outfit was unusual because, in her day-to-day life, she preferred to live casually and comfortably. The Thai rapper confessed that she was not someone who frequently dresses up. Instead, she loves to cozy up in her pajamas, reflecting her carefree and relaxed approach to style and life. This insight into Lisa's personality and fashion choices further endeared her to her fans.

Furthermore, Lisa discussed her fond memories with CELINE. When asked about the first she had bought, she reminisced about the first item she purchased from them, a black belt bag, during her late teens, which is before her debut. She recounted that it was her cousin, a fashion enthusiast, who introduced her to CELINE, and upon exploring the brand's bags, she fell in love with them instantly.

She excitedly shared that she went to the CELINE store alone, arriving early in the morning as soon as the shopping mall opened, and was likely the first customer of the day. Moreover, the store's staff had seemed surprised by her enthusiasm and her choice to buy a belt bag back then.

"I was probably the first customer that day (laughs). Everyone seemed puzzled to see a girl who came to buy a belt bag. I chose a spacious bag because I carried my items in my bag at that time. I usually keep it at home because I want to cherish my first designer bag."

this Lisa for W magazine Korea is so hedi slimane rockstar coded

Shifting her focus to her music career, Lisa reflected on a significant moment she had at Coachella. Initially feeling less concerned during her first Coachella performance, she concentrated on showcasing the skills she had diligently practiced. As time went on, Lisa gained more experience and became more aware of how the audience would react to her performances.

She fondly remembered being honored alongside her group as the headliner for Coachella in 2023. After her performance, she was overwhelmed with emotion and couldn't hold back tears. Lisa had felt pressure leading up to the event, but she managed to deliver a successful performance. However, she also admitted to not being completely satisfied with it.

"Of course, my first Coachella experience played a huge part too. To me, Coachella is more than a festival, and it was my life turning point. Before Coachella, I pondered how to enjoy the cycle of comeback, song release, practice, and next comeback. Coachella broadened my horizon of thoughts, and I think I found a way to fully enjoy the stage. I’m sure other BLACKPINK members experienced that too."

Despite any negative thoughts or emotions, Lisa said she has been deliberately trying to uplift herself and avoids affecting others negatively. She regarded her Coachella experience as a pivotal turning point in her life and music career. As the singer reflected on her image as "Musician Lisa" and "Lalisa Manoban," she acknowledged that different people have different perceptions of her.

However, she sees herself as a carefree individual who values living life for herself. She admits to being in a self-discovery phase and considers herself going through a quarter-life crisis. Through these reflections, Lisa reveals her thoughts and experiences as she navigates her music and fashion journeys.

"I don’t think there is a huge difference between them. BLINK would probably know that I’m an open and transparent person. I don’t hide my thoughts and behaviors. When I meet someone for the first time, I try to show who I truly am. I don’t pretend to be someone else to look good to others. I just tell myself, 'Sorry, but this is who I am.' My friends often tell me, 'You don’t dress up that much'ebecause I usually meet friends in pajamas without any makeup (laughs)."

In the photoshoot and interview, Lisa showcased her signature style with predominantly all-black ensembles, exuding a deep and exquisite black color that harmonized with leather elements like a sleek leather jacket, pants, and boots, topped off with a stylish round hat. Adding to the allure, her outfit featured a black printed scarf.

The combination of black, shimmering accents, sequins, and her permed hair brought out the best of Lisa's ranch-inspired and edgy persona. Undeniably, this photoshoot and interview could be seen as a resounding success.