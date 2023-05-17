On May 16, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a stunning appearance at the New High Jewelry Runway Collection BULGARI MEDITERRANEA Gala Mediterranea Event in Venice, Italy. The star-studded event was attended by fellow brand ambassadors for BVLGARI, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Lisa was dressed in a strapless black floor-length gown with solid, statement jewelry from the luxury jewelry brand and a loose top knot, giving off delicate princess vibes.

BLINKs were happy to see the LALISA singer in a more pretty and petite avatar, a far cry from her high-fashion, bold, and strong rapper-like dressing sense. "Elegant Princess Lalisa", @BrokeBitch09 wrote, lavishing praise on the singer’s stunning outfit at BVLGARI. For those unversed, Lalisa is the singer’s birth name (Lalisa Manoban).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa channels her inner Audrey Hepburn at BVLGARI’s Event in Venice

Based on the social media activity and buzz surrounding BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s appearance at BVLGARI’s Mediterranea Event in Venice, Italy, she definitely didn’t disappoint. The LALISA hitmaker channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn from the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s way back in 1961.

Fans lavished praise on the Pink Venom singer, who effortlessly carried the elegant and princess-like outfit with grace and panache as she does her modern and rock-chic styling for BLACKPINK.

😈 @avem4riasaint Nothing more Iconic than Lisa pulling Audrey Hepburn who's known for Breakfast at Tiffany's in a BVLGARI event.



She knows she's an ICON Nothing more Iconic than Lisa pulling Audrey Hepburn who's known for Breakfast at Tiffany's in a BVLGARI event.She knows she's an ICON https://t.co/9BKuxwwz0q

ren 🧚🏻 @omfglalisa no one should doubt lisa's impact and visuals. to be chosen as bvlgari's ambassador alongside ANNE HATHAWAY, ZENDAYA, and PRIYANKA means you are THAT woman. it takes not just anyone, but a woman who is sophisticated, elegant, and timeless to wear THE BVLGARI. no one should doubt lisa's impact and visuals. to be chosen as bvlgari's ambassador alongside ANNE HATHAWAY, ZENDAYA, and PRIYANKA means you are THAT woman. it takes not just anyone, but a woman who is sophisticated, elegant, and timeless to wear THE BVLGARI. https://t.co/w4UHe1ciSb

BLACKPINK’s Lisa wore a Mediterranea high jewelry necklace that boasts a platinum design with nine pear emeralds, 30 round emeralds, 62 pear diamonds, brilliant round-cut diamonds, and pavé-set diamonds to complete the look. BVLGARI CEO Jean Christophe Babin welcomed BLACKPINK’s Lisa by showering compliments on her:

“LALALISA, a woman who transforms all situations and looks into her own.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s aura did not dim even once when she stood alongside other celebrated brand ambassadors like Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, proving that her presence alone was a testament to K-pop and BLACKPINK’s growing influence on the fashion world.

BVLGARI is known for its classic designs, elegant setpieces, and exquisite craftsmanship, and according to the fan reactions above, it seems like they have found the perfect muse in the LALISA singer.

BLACKPINK might renew its contract with YG Entertainment

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK According to Star News official staffs,



members, who's contract will expire at the… According to Star News official staffs, @BLACKPINK members who are left with only 4 months until their contract expires, are thinking to continue their relationship with YG Entertainment unless there is a special reason. #BLACKPINK members, who's contract will expire at the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 According to Star News official staffs, @BLACKPINK members who are left with only 4 months until their contract expires, are thinking to continue their relationship with YG Entertainment unless there is a special reason. #BLACKPINK members, who's contract will expire at the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wn5OLL92an

In addition to being in the prime of their careers with album releases, brand collaborations, and performances, this year is also a pivotal one for BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé since their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment is about to expire.

There has been a lot of speculation on whether the girls will renew their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. A certain section of fans and the media believe that BLACKPINK members will continue their association with YG Entertainment, as they have already confirmed their schedule for 2023, which includes a special performance at the 2023 BST Hyde Park Summer Festival in July, an encore concert in the U.S., and a group performance for BLACKPINK: The Game.

Previously, it was reported that BLACKPINK members are predicted to be offered $16.2 million each as a "down payment" upon renewal of their contract with YG Entertainment. BLINKs are eagerly waiting for BLACKPINK’s final decision.

