3 easy BLACKPINK Lisa updos that are perfect for the summer

Among the BLACKPINK members, Lisa has some of the best hairstyles to beat the heat. The K-pop idol has often been seen rocking edgy updos with her signature straight-cut bangs. To make her hairdos more interesting, the Shut Down singer often experiments with blonde highlights and lowlights. This gives the updos some depth and fits the singer's 'cool girl' aesthetic.

Whether it be braids or buns, Lisa has experimented with them all. The LALISA singer's updos are some of the easiest to replicate and are perfect for summer. She has always made a statement with her edgy hairstyles, and with these effortless updos, you can get her look too.

Space buns and top knots: Some easy hairstyles of BLACKPINK's Lisa that are perfect for summers

1) Messy bun

Lisa has often enjoyed a messy bun for her off-day looks. The BLACKPINK member was most recently spotted at Coachella with this hairdo. The hairstyle is fun, casual, and perfect for a hot summer day.

To achieve this look, one will simply need to bunch all their hair into a bun. The bun can go as high or as low as you want. High buns look great for casual outfits, whereas a low bun is more suited for a professional or sophisticated getup. One can customize the bun's height to fit their requirements.

To personalize the hairdo, feel free to add hair accessories of your choice. Ribbons, bow-adorned hair ties, and scrunchies are some popular choices. One can even add hairclips to make the hairstyle cuter.

The Pink Venom singer went with her signature bangs, but one can pin up their bangs or fringes, as they can make one feel hotter. Especially on humid days, one would want to pin up their bangs as they can induce sweating.

2) Space buns

Space buns are a go-to for Lisa, and she rocks this updo for stage performances and music videos alike. The singer wore a blunt, edgy look with straight-cut bangs and dark hair.

Space buns are easy to create as one simply needs to divide the hair into two equal sections and then tie them up into a bun. The MONEY singer went for a low space bun look, but one can go for the classic high bun if that suits their fancy.

Lisa wore a middle part for this hairstyle and let out some face-framing locks before securing her space buns. As usual, she paired the hairdo with her signature blunt bangs, which beautifully grazed her brows to draw focus to her eyes.

Lisa kept her hair accessories to a minimum, allowing her outfit to steal the show. However, one can use embellished hair ties or hairbands to take the hairdo up a notch.

3) Half-up half-down space buns

Short hair can be hard to deal with during the summer, especially on humid days, when all one wants is to tie up their hair. Lisa's hairdo is the perfect choice for those days as she went for a half-up half-down look.

The K-pop idol divided her hair into two sections and secured the upper section into space buns. Letting out tufts of hair from the space buns gave the hairstyle a funky look, which went perfectly with the athleisure she paired with it.

She left the lower section of her hair loose and finished the look with her straight-cut bangs. The BLACKPINK member's blonde highlights add intrigue to the updo, making it perfect for a grunge aesthetic. Styling your hair in waves will give an edgy look and a touch of softness, which might work better with casual outfits.

Poll : 0 votes