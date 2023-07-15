"Never fails to Slay": Fans gush over BLACKPINK's Lisa's recent photoshoot with W Korea

BLACKPINK's Lisa left the K-pop community excited with her mesmerizing feature on the cover of W Korea Magazine. This publication, titled The Greatest of All Time, featured Lisa, who was showcased through a collection of three stunning photos.

The moment these visuals were unveiled on July 14, 2023, by W Korea's website and social media handles, fans were immediately swept away, unable to contain their love for the idol.

"A fashion icon" - Fans praise Lisa for her look in W Korea photoshoot

Lisa's appearance on the cover makes the face of W Korea's Volume 8, a highly anticipated edition that also highlights other artists such as ITZY, T5, and Jang Wonyoung. Fans can look forward to an in-depth interview and a series of mesmerizing photographs capturing Lisa's essence in the forthcoming August issue of the publication.

In the remarkable pictures that surfaced online, Lisa exudes style and grace, donning exquisite outfits from the renowned CELINE brand, which she is also an ambassador for.

In the first photo, Lisa captivates viewers as she stands against a pristine white backdrop, her permed hair cascading effortlessly. Her outfit exudes a blend of edgy and glamorous elements as she dons a black string sequinned top. She pairs this with sleek leather pants and stylish leather boots, creating a top-notch outfit. To add a touch of elegance, Lisa adorns her neck with a golden choker, adding a hint of luxury to the overall look.

In the second photo, Lisa dazzles in a shimmering and blingy mini silver mesh dress. Her eyes are accentuated with a smoky eyeshadow look, enhancing the allure and intrigue.

Completing the outfit, Lisa carries a small black purse, adding a touch of sophistication to her look, while a loose designer scarf in a vibrant violet hue adds a sense of playfulness to the overall composition.

Viral Takes @viraltakes Lisa has surpassed 1.5 billion streams on her Spotify profile.



— she's the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone.

In the third photo, a beautiful close-up shot, Lisa showcases her effortless style and undeniable charisma. She dons a sleek black hat that adds a hint of mystery and intrigue to her overall appearance as she wears a simple yet stylish black top.

When the pictures were uploaded online, Blinks could not keep their calm and rushed to social media to praise the star's look.

🐥 @monamour_lalisa @lalisahourIy I love the smokey eye makeup and the androgynous look. Lisa can really pull off any style. A fashion icon indeed.

" @jisooswar so yesterday koreans were hating on Lisa and today she is on the cover of W Korea with the headline "the greatest of all time" THE BIGGEST KPOP SOLOIST INDEED!

Hyejoo Lee, the editor-in-chief of W Korea, also grabbed the opportunity to capture stunning personal photos with Lisa.

The release of W Korea's August edition promises further insight into Lisa's journey, providing an intimate glimpse into her artistic endeavors and personal aspirations. Fans now eagerly await the new edition of the magazine and are excited about what it will bring to the table.