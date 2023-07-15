BLACKPINK Lisa's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Excuse me Lalisa?"

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been the talk of the town as of late, with her hit single MONEY becoming the most streamed song by a female K-pop artist in Spotify history. She was recently revealed as the cover star for W Korea's August issue, featuring the Thai rapper in collaboration with the French luxury brand CELINE.

The LALISA singer has proven herself as a true fashion icon time and again, often experimenting with different fashion and beauty elements to keep it interesting. Since she has been a long-time ambassador for CELINE, she has been collaborating with the luxury brand for some of her most iconic looks.

BLACKPINK Lisa's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

Netizens loved Lisa's beauty choices for the magazine cover, marveling at her hair and makeup look that had a subtle punk feel to it. Moreover, her outfit played perfectly into the same, as she made heavy usage of leather elements in her cover pictorial. The magazine rightly titled their August issue "the greatest of all time," as the K-pop idol flaunted her stunning visuals on their cover.

The August issue will also consist of an interview with the Thai rapper, where she will shine light upon her current situation and her plans going forward. The hit girl group is currently in the middle of their BORN PINK World Tour, which is scheduled to conclude on August 26, 2023.

BLACKPINK Lisa looks stunning in her cover pictorial for W Korea's August Issue, making BLINKs go crazy over them

From makeup and hair to nail art, Lisa went with a dark theme for her cover pictorial with W Korea. Her hairstyle was the star of the show, as she rocked a punk hairdo with lots of curls and layers. She left her hair open for all three images, flaunting her tight curls and messy bangs. As such, the hairstyle elevated her look to another level, given it was the central focus of her pictorial.

For her makeup look, the Pink Venom star went with a soft matte base with natural-toned lips. The nude lip makeup added a hint of color without looking too bold, as her eye makeup did the talking. She went with intense smokey eyes and bold eyeliner look, which paired perfectly with her choppy hairdo.

Instead of going with her signature winged liner look, she opted for tight lining her lash line, which amped up the punk feel even further. Her dark nails also added in to the overall dark theme the Thai rapper was going for, with the grayish black nail art pairing well with her outfits.

As some netizens noted, the BLACKPINK member always serves a wide variety of looks, often experimenting with different elements and aesthetics to keep it interesting. Fans swooned over her look for W Korea, with several calling her a "queen." A Twitter user even noted that the Thai rapper "knows how to make it work", always nailing it when it comes to her fashion and beauty choices.

BLACKPINK's Lisa has some of the best fashion and beauty moments, with her most recent look that went viral being the one from the hit girl group's BST Hyde Park performance. The K-pop idol rocked a leather pant with slits down the side, which had the internet swooning over her looks.