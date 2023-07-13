Park Shin-hye's look for MOJO.S.PHINE's latest campaign wins the internet: "She’s so beautiful"

Park Shin-hye of The Heirs fame is world-renowned for her acting skills as well as her fashion sense. The actress recently made headlines as she confirmed her role in the K-drama series Doctor Slump. This would mark her very first project after the short hiatus she took to enjoy her marriage and pregnancy.

As she prepares for her comeback, the Korean actress has been taking up fashion projects to ease herself back into the spotlight. She recently starred in the Van Cleef & Arpels campaign, lending her stunning visuals to showcase the beautiful jewelry by the French luxury brand.

Park Shin-hye's look for MOJO.S.PHINE's latest campaign wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@mojo.s.phine)

Recently, when MOJO.S.PHINE first released a video with a glimpse of the You're Beautiful actress for their pre-fall campaign, netizens were absolutely thrilled as they got a sneak peek into some of the looks she would sport for the pictorial. When the images were finally revealed, many noted that the actress looked absolutely beautiful.

MOJO.S.PHINE is best known for their elegant silhouettes, making the Pinocchio actress the best fit for this campaign as she exudes beauty and elegance in the pictorial. She brings to the table her bold and intense aura, which further elevates the outfits that take inspiration from the classics and incorporate chic detailing to make the silhouette more modern.

Park Shin-hye looks stunning in her latest pictorial with MOJO.S.PHINE for their 2023 Pre-Fall Campaign

Park Shin-hye sported several outfits for the campaign pictorial, featuring a wide range of textures and patterns. From pencil skirts to tailored pants, the looks are sophisticated and perfect for a formal occasion. Even the suited-up looks have a feminine flair to them, accentuating the Korean actress' gorgeous figure.

Fans noted that the Sisyphus: The Myth actress is the perfect model for these outfits, as they fit her persona really well. The outfits bring forth her elegance and grace while also giving way to her bold aura. Many went on to note that she looked "classy" in these looks, with her makeup and hair perfectly matching the outfits.

Park Shin-hye's look for MOJO.S.PHINE's latest campaign wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@mojo.s.phine)

Park Shin-hye went with a simple yet classic hairstyle, which was the perfect fit for the outfits. She opted for a neat middle part, with all her hair neatly tucked away from her face. Her face-framing locks beautifully highlighted her facial features, which she had styled to curl inwards to further accentuate her face shape. She flaunted her naturally straight hair in its original color, which perfectly matched her dark makeup look.

For her makeup, the Memories of the Alhambra actress went with a dewy base. She paired it with glossy lips, using a lip stain to create a gradient effect that is popular amongst Korean celebrities. The lip makeup look accentuates her lip shape and provides some depth to them. For her eye makeup look, she went with bold smokey eyes that highlighted her eye shape and made them the central focus of her makeup look.

Park Shin-hye's look for MOJO.S.PHINE's latest campaign wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@mojo.s.phine)

Netizens exclaimed that they loved the concept of MOJO.S.PHINE's outfits, stating that the actress looked absolutely beautiful in them. Several called her an "It Girl" and rightfully so, as her The Heirs role led to her becoming a Hallyu star and even receiving a Popular Foreign Actress award at the Anhui TV Drama Awards in 2013.

Park Shin-hye has proven herself as a fashion icon time and again, with some amazing fashion and beauty choices. Often opting for casual and effortless outfits, the actress manages to elevate the most basic hair and makeup looks with her stunning visuals.

Poll : 0 votes