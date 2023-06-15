Girls' Generation YoonA and 2PM Junho's looks in their latest pictorial win the internet: "Can't get enough of their visuals"

YoonA and Junho have been making headlines as of late, as their fans can't wait to catch them in their upcoming K-drama King the Land. The duo recently shot a pictorial with Allure Korea that flaunts the stars' excellent chemistry and stunning visual.

The magazine teased the pictorial on their Instagram page by posting two images from the photoshoot. To note, the entirety of the collection will be available in the July issue of Allure Korea, featuring both singers in a summer-themed shoot. In the images released by the magazine, the singers can be seen in two different backgrounds, one being them surrounded by dense foliage and the other featuring the duo in a cozy corner of a room.

Girls' Generation YoonA and 2PM Junho stun the internet in their latest shoot for King the Land (Image via Instagram/@allurekorea)

Netizens absolutely loved the looks of YoonA and Junho in the magazine shoot, as they couldn't get enough of their stunning visuals. Fans went on to urge the magazine to release all the images from the photoshoot and many thanked them for making their "wish come true" of seeing the stars together in a couple shoot.

The theme of the photoshoot is reminiscent of a summer romance, as both YoonA and Junho can be seen holding hands tightly and gazing deeply into each other's eyes. The theme is fitting for their upcoming drama King the Land, as the duo will be starring as the male and female leads for the romantic comedy.

Girls' Generation YoonA and 2PM Junho look stunning in a summer-themed pictorial

YoonA and Junho look absolutely gorgeous in the magazine shoot, where both can be seen rocking a subtle makeup look and casual, wavy hairdos. The duo has similar makeup on, both sporting a flawless matte base with a natural pink lip shade. YoonA brought back some color to her face by incorporating a touch of pink blush and eyeshadow but kept it as subtle as possible for an uber-natural look.

As for hairstyles, both singers went with a fun and wavy hairdo, perfect for a summer look. The Girls' Generation star went with a light, wavy hairstyle with soft waves throughout her hair length. Her bangs and face-framing fringes added intrigue to her hairdo, framing her face delicately to highlight her facial features.

On the other hand, Yunho went with a super wavy hairstyle with bold waves throughout. He went with a wet look that can be easily achieved with the help of some hair gel and opted for an off-center parting. This parted his bangs to the side as well, which helped frame his face while not covering the entirety of his forehead.

Fans were thrilled by the couple shoot YoonA and Junho did for the promotion of their upcoming drama, stating that they couldn't wait to catch them flaunting the same chemistry in the romantic comedy. Many noted that the duo will be serving the netizens with a visual overdose, as the singers looked absolutely stunning both in the photoshoot as well as the posters for the K-drama.

Im Yoon Ah and Lee Jun Ho will be starring as the female and male leads for King the Land. The K-drama is a romantic comedy featuring a chaebol and his employee, following the enemies-to-lovers trope. The K-drama releases on June 17, 2023, on Netflix and TVING.

Poll : 0 votes