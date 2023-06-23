Esther Yu's look for the Givenchy Spring Summer 2024 Menswear show wins the internet: "My brain is not braining"

Esther Yu was recently announced as the brand ambassador of Givenchy in China. She has already collaborated with the French luxury brand for a stunning summer-themed pictorial for Givenchy Plage, a capsule collection of swimwear and beachwear.

As an ambassador, the Chinese actress' presence was obvious at the Givenchy Spring Summer 2024 Menswear show for the Paris Fashion Week. The fashion show marks Esther's very first Givenchy show after being announced as their Chinese brand ambassador.

The star-studded event also saw the likes of Taeyang from BIGBANG, who went with a 'biker boy' aesthetic, pairing his all-leather outfit with blonde hair styled into a wet look.

Esther Yu collaborated with the French luxury brand for their Plage capsule collection. She was seen in an all-black look that contrasted her bold lips. She sported a raffia-themed outfit that would be perfect for a summertime look, making use of earthy elements for a grounded effect.

Netizens loved Esther's look for the show and took to social media to compliment her. While some couldn't get over the fact that she was Givenchy's brand ambassador, one person said:

shuxin's cutest pom @polyestheryu



ESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24

#EstherYuxGivenchy

my brain is not brainingESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24 my brain is not brainingESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24#EstherYuxGivenchyhttps://t.co/qLlatRZErf

Esther Yu looked gorgeous in an all-black look at the Givenchy Spring Summer 2024 Menswear show

Esther Yu looked fabulous in an all-black outfit, as she went with a heavily textured dress. The black mini-dress made use of feathery elements to create a textured look without making the dress look too heavy. The embellishments added a light feel to the outfit, which the actress paired with black leather boots.

Netizens absolutely loved Esther Yu's look for the Paris Fashion Week. While some wished they could be a part of the crowd so they could see her up close, others, just said that they loved the actress' looks. Fans even appreciated the way she entered the venue and sat "innocently" with the other stars.

☕️🥐 @cikiyayatata

IMMA CRY ASHSHUSJEIEKEHDHHEJEKS



ESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24

TAEYANG FOR GIVENCHY

#TAEYANGxGIVENCHYSS24

#EstherYuxGivenchy MY LORDDD MY BEST TWO IN A FRAME TOGETHERIMMA CRY ASHSHUSJEIEKEHDHHEJEKSESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24TAEYANG FOR GIVENCHY MY LORDDD MY BEST TWO IN A FRAME TOGETHERIMMA CRY ASHSHUSJEIEKEHDHHEJEKSESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24TAEYANG FOR GIVENCHY #TAEYANGxGIVENCHYSS24#EstherYuxGivenchy https://t.co/PQZBTLqykC

☕️🥐 @cikiyayatata

she sits innocently here and still looks hawt

i mean HOW-



ESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24

#EstherYuxGivenchy i keep on repeat this video cuz look at her.she sits innocently here and still looks hawti mean HOW-ESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24 i keep on repeat this video cuz look at her.she sits innocently here and still looks hawti mean HOW-ESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24#EstherYuxGivenchy https://t.co/nLdjkIsbAU

☕️🥐 @cikiyayatata



ESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24

#EstherYuxGivenchy how i wish i cud join the crowddddESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24 how i wish i cud join the crowddddESTHER YU FOR GIVENCHY SS24#EstherYuxGivenchy https://t.co/ee5ZqUPrPw

While Esther's whole look was appreciated by fans, it was the boots that added intrigue to the whole look. With their loose fit they seemed to replicate leg warmers and elevated the actress' look with the understated shine of the leather. This fit in perfectly with the Givenchy Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Collection, which featured casual loose silhouettes that were not too structured.

To contrast the texture of her mini-dress texture, she added a smooth leather belt adorned with a bow. The belt helped cinch in the dress around her waist, lending it more structure, and the bow added a cute element to the otherwise bold look. Opting for a leather belt ensured the outfit retained its edginess without looking overly cute.

The actress' makeup looked stunning, as she went with a flawless dewy base. She opted for a bold red lip and a subtle wing for her eye makeup look. To accentuate her eyes even further, she went with a heavy application of mascara that gave her lashes the fanned-out effect.

For her hairstyle, Esther Yu went with a chic straight hairdo with minimal styling. She opted for a neat off-center part with face-framing locks that drew attention towards her eye and lip makeup look. The light brown hair color is a signature shade for the actress and only added some depth to the all-black look.

Esther Yu will be featuring in the Chinese costume drama My Journey to You, which is scheduled to release towards the end of this year. The actress will be playing the role of a spy yearning for freedom, who will eventually be forced to choose between love and freedom.

Poll : 0 votes