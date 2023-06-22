Kim Seonho's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Already ordered it...can't wait to receive it"

Kim Seonho's highly anticipated debut film The Childe is finally here. The actor recently featured on the Arena Korea magazine as their July feature star, where he talked about his love for acting and his latest acting stint.

The Korean actor looked fresh and stunning in the summer-themed pictorial, featuring a ton of spring and summer blossoms. He also talked about his relationship with acting and how he would like his audience to remember him years from now.

Kim Seonho's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@seonho__kim)

As expected, his fans loved Kim Seonho's look for the shoot, some even going ahead to say that they have already ordered the July issue to catch the star in Arena Korea. The images are colorful and summery, making it the perfect read for the upcoming season.

The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor sported fun suits for the pictorial, featuring a play of textures and patterns. He rocked a wide range of looks, ranging from a floral coordinated suit to a plain green suit that camouflaged perfectly with the surrounding foliage.

Fans go gaga upon seeing Kim Seonho stunning look on the July cover of Arena Korea magazine

In the interview, Kim Seonho talked about his new movie The Childe and discussed his journey as an actor, talking about how he would love to learn something from every individual and mature as an actor. He also mentioned that he has a deep respect for his industry seniors and their journeys, as he has a lot he can learn from them.

Kim Seonho went with a stunning dewy base for the photoshoot, keeping the blush to a minimum to further highlight his facial features. He had next to no makeup around his eyes and went with a subtle berry-toned lip that looked even more gorgeous with the gradient effect.

The Start-Up actor went with a casual, tousled up look for his hairdo, which had a 'woke up like this' feel. The addition of soft waves throughout his hair made his hairstyle look casual yet chic, adding a touch of fun to the overall look. He kept his bangs longer that covered his brows, highlighting his beautiful deep-set eyes.

Netizens noted that the magazines are already available in stores, going on to show the beautiful images the actor shot in collaboration with the magazine. Many commended and thanked the magazine for the gorgeous images of the star, mentioning how others are missing out if they don't follow suit.

In addition, some fans noted that the magazine managed to capture the star's deep set eyes, beautifully showcasing the deep gaze the actor possesses.

The Childe is an action film that released on June 21, 2023. The star-studded cast includes Kim Seonho, Kang Taeju, Kim Kangwoo, and Go Ara. Directed by Park Hoonjung of The Witch fame, the movie follows the journey of a man in search of his father, who had the dream of becoming a boxer. Eventually getting mixed up with the bad crowd, the action film follows the man's shenanigans in Phillipines.

